Jake Paul Must Do THIS if He Wants To Prove Himself Says Sean O’Malley

Jake Paul just scored another big win, but is it enough? UFC champ Sean O'Malley doesn't think so. What does Paul need to do next? O'Malley believes the answer is clear: fight the best in his division.

He argues that Paul's recent victory over Mike Perry wasn’t a true test, as Perry, a natural welterweight, isn’t in Paul’s weight class. O'Malley questions whether Paul is ready to face top cruiserweights and suggests his skills remain unproven until he competes against elite fighters. Does Paul have what it takes?

O'Malley questions Paul's competition choices

Sean O'Malley didn't hold back when discussing Jake Paul's latest fight. Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley said, “People want to see you against the actual best guys in the world or at least up there, so it’s hard. Jake has boxing skills, he’s definitely dedicated, very high level but how good is he? You can’t really determine that until you see him against the guy at the top. I mean even top 30.”

O'Malley highlighted a crucial point: Paul hasn't fought many top-tier boxers. Most of his opponents have been MMA fighters or older boxers past their prime. When Paul did face a boxer from his generation, Tommy Fury, he lost, raising questions about his true potential in the sport.

Nevertheless, Paul is set to face Mike Tyson in November. Tyson, though a legend, is 58 years old and hasn't fought professionally in years. O'Malley’s remarks underscore the need for Paul to challenge top-level opponents in his own weight class to prove his mettle.

While the matchup with Tyson—a revered figure in boxing—is sure to draw attention and generate revenue, it does little to answer questions about Paul's ability to compete with active, in-prime boxers in his own weight class.

Mike Perry applauds Nate Diaz

Jake Paul seems to have a penchant for fighting MMA stars. After beating Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley, Paul added Mike Perry to his list. The fight against Nate Diaz, held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, showcased Diaz's resilience as he took Paul the full 10 rounds. Despite Diaz's tenacity, Paul won with judges’ scores of 98-91, 98-91, and 97-92.

Mike Perry even gave Diaz a shoutout , posting on X, “Congrats @jakepaul, shout out to @NateDiaz209 who went 10 rounds with him. Thanks to everyone who came out.”

However, Conor McGregor was less impressed with Perry's performance. McGregor went as far as to say he would fire Perry from the promotion, stating, “Hey Mike, you're released. Go compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing. You’re fired.”

The real test for Paul will come when he steps into the ring with elite boxers in his own weight class. Will he rise to the challenge and prove he's more than just a YouTube sensation?