Jake Paul Offers Olympics Boxer Angela Carini Spot In His Undercard Following Her Controversial Loss Vs. Imane Khelif

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul has offered Olympic contestant Angela Carini to fight under his organization. The Problem Child believes that the Italian boxer has every right to showcase her talent on Most Valuable Promotions.

The 2024 Olympic Women’s Boxing Tournament had quite the controversy. The debut of two competitors had the internet in splits after they believed one of the fighters, Imane Khelif, was a biological male competing in the women’s division.

Amateur fighter Imane Khelif emerged victorious against Angela Carini in the first round. 46 seconds into the first round, the Italian fighter was witnessed rushing to her corner in disbelief. This prompted the referee to stop the fight.

Imane Khelif was heavily criticized for her victory. Fans believed that the Algerian boxer was a biological male considering her history of being eliminated from the International Boxing Association (IBA) for her higher testosterone levels.

Although she is a biological female, speculations about her gender went rampant on social media. With different sides of the socio-political spectrum believing she transitioned from a man to a woman and competed in the women’s category.

It is currently illegal to transition in Algeria. However, this has not stopped people from believing that Imane Khelif is a transwoman competing in the women’s boxing tournament. The YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul also falls into this category.

“To Angela Carini, although your dreams couldn’t come true today because of the crazy agendas that are at play in our world at the moment, I would love to offer you to fight on an MVP undercard, to show the world your talents on a fair platform and not against a man. Internet help this find her,” wrote Jake Paul on X (formerly Twitter).

He believed Angela Carini’s loss to have been the output of a ‘crazy agenda.’ Paul also believes Imane Khelif to be a man who competed against women. With this, The Problem Child offered the Italian boxer a spot on his Most Valuable Promotions undercard to showcase her talents.

Most Valuable Promotions is a boxing conglomerate owned by Jake Paul. Popular lightweight championship boxer Amanda Serrano is currently competing under the organization and has found a lot of success.

Jake Paul believes Angela Carini will find success under Most Valuable Promotions. Unlike the norm, The Problem Child was met with an overwhelmingly positive response to his post offering her a spot in his conglomerate.

