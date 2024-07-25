Jake Paul Offers Staggering USD 12 Million for Hat Worn by Donald Trump During Assassination Attempt

Jake Paul is ready to shell out USD 12 million for the MAGA hat worn by Donald Trump during the assassination attempt against him. During the latest IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Problem Child’ went on a bidding war with his brother Logan Paul.

‘The Maverick’ claimed he’d be meeting Trump soon and is ready to spend USD 3 million on his MAGA hat. Jake Paul went leaps and bounds over that, claiming to bid USD 12 million for the hat.

Jake Paul wants Donald Trump’s hat

Jake Paul recently spoke highly of Donald Trump after the assassination attempt against the former POTUS. ‘The Problem Child’ went on a bidding war against his brother Logan Paul after the latter claimed he’d ask for the hat for USD 2 million.

Jake Paul said this on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. “That's your bid? Mine is three million dollars… I'll do five! I legitimately would pay… With the current money I have now, I would pay $12 million.”

Donald Trump was recently targeted by a gunman during his election rally in Pennsylvania. Trump survived the attack, but the shooter was killed. The incident stirred up significant attention, even prompting reactions from combat sports athletes.

Jake Paul has expressed interest in adding the MAGA hat Trump wore during the incident to his collection. Following the attack, Trump was seen defiantly showing his fists to the crowd, and the image quickly went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Clock Starts Now’: Mike Tyson Starts Countdown to Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul and Logan Paul discuss Donald Trump saga

Jake Paul claimed divine intervention saved Donald Trump from something worse during the assassination attempt against him. ‘The Problem Child’ claimed it was one of the most shocking things he had ever seen.

Paul added that there could have been a civil war if things went worse for Trump. He said, "I think there would have been a civil war if something worse had hit him. But I think that's like divine intervention for sure."

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is making progress in his fighting career and recently beat Mike Perry via sixth-round TKO. He is set to square up against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in his next fight on November 15.

Also Read: Tyron Woodley Explains Why Mike Tyson Is Still a Threat to Jake Paul Despite 31-Year Age Gap