Jake Paul Pokes Fun at Nate Diaz After UFC Legend Sues Fanmio for USD 9 Million Over Unpaid Purse

Jake Paul has claimed Nate Diaz should consider his rematch offer in MMA after the UFC legend sued Fanmio for unpaid purse. Diaz was reportedly promised USD 10 million for the Jorge Masvidal fight.

However, the promoter has informed him that he can’t pay that as his wife would divorce him over money loss. Paul has now fired shots at both Diaz and Masvidal and has asked the former to re-consider his USD 15 million PFL MMA rematch offer.

Jake Paul sends message to Nate Diaz

Jake Paul slammed both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after the two former UFC superstars tangled in an entertaining boxing match earlier this month. However, Diaz's suing the promoter over unpaid purse has made the matter complex.

Paul, who beat Diaz via decision in their pro-boxing bout in 2023, has previously offered an MMA rematch in PFL. ‘The Problem Child’ has once again extended that offer to Diaz after the recent payment saga, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously you dummy. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price. Oh and Masvidal you broke and can’t sell sh*t.”

Nate Diaz earned a controversial decision win over Jorge Masvidal in a boxing fight in Anaheim, California. While the event sold tickets, the promoters reportedly didn’t make the profit they hoped for.

As a result, Fanmio has reportedly informed Diaz that they wouldn’t be able to pay him the USD 9 million in an unpaid purse. According to TMZ Sports, Diaz has now sued Fanmio official Solomon Engel over breach of contract.

Nate Diaz’s call out Jake Paul after win against Jorge Masvidal

After his controversial boxing win against Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz named the choice opponents he had in mind for his next fight. Former opponents Jake Paul and Leon Edwards were called out by the Stockton native.

He said during the in-ring interview, “I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s f***ing a**, and I’m down to fight the highest-ranked boxer I can find, I don’t know who the f*** he is.”

Jake Paul, however, is set to fight Mike Perry on July 20. ‘The Problem Child’ will then clash against Mike Tyson in November. Hence a potential Nate Diaz rematch might not be on the cards before 2025.

