Jake Paul Proposes an Interesting Tom Aspinall Match Idea to Jon Jones Involving Millions

Jake Paul has an idea about how much Jon Jones should demand if he has to fight Tom Aspinall. The Aspinall-Jones has been brewing for the past few months. After becoming the UFC interim heavyweight champion, things started to heat up between the two. While Aspinall constantly demanded for a matchup against the undisputed champion, Jon Jones kept ducking the fight. With tensions heightening, Jake Paul has recently weighed in on the matter.

As per ‘The Problem Child’, ‘Bones’ must not ignore the calls from Tom Aspinall. Instead, he must demand a lot of money to make the fight happen. In a recent X post, Paul wrote, “Jon Jones doesn’t dodge anyone. He knows exactly what he’s doing. Show him the money - that real money. Not that spin the narrative money. Him versus Aspinal is massive as it hits two big ppv markets. $25M guarantee plus ppv seems about right. @JonnyBones.”

Well, while the offer is quite lucrative, it is not yet known whether Jon Jones will be considering the idea or not. Jones is currently slated to face Stipe Miocic which has garnered mass displeasure. At 42 years, and having played his last competitive match three years back, fans could not fathom the reason why he was given a title shot.

Adding further confusion to the narrative, according to Dana White, Miocic will surely retire right after the match. This means that even if Stipe manages to win the title, he will have to vacate the same immediately.

Advertisement

Recently, Tom Aspinall claimed that Miocic has picked up an injury that might rule him out of the match. Such an update riled up the MMA fraternity as the possibilities of Aspinall facing Jones heightened. This was because the interim champion was named as the backup fighter for the controversial bout. Unfortunately, the injury claims turned out to be fake as Miocic himself debunked the same.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones has announced that he will be hanging up his gloves next year. Such a decision went quite against what Dana White had opined earlier. White stated that Jones would surely hang around for one more fight and give the fans their much anticipated faceoff with Tom Aspinall. But at the moment, the scenario post the Jones vs Miocic fight looks quite confusing at the heavyweight division. Thus, with several possibilities being played around with, it remains to be seen what happens next.

Advertisement