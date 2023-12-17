Jake Paul reacts to facing Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 40

YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul made his professional wrestling debut in WWE back in 2021, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut in a tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio alongside The Miz.

Later, he faced Miz at Summer Slam 2022, Paul impressed the WWE Universe with his extraordinary performance. Paul later faced WWE's undisputed champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, which was marked as a five-star classic by professional wrestling experts and fans.

Recently, Paul faced the master of 619, Hall of Famer and former WWE champion Rey Mysterio. The 28-year-old defeated Rey Mysterio and captured his first WWE championship, United States Champion.

Meanwhile, as there have always been talks about Logan Paul vs Jake Paul, brother vs brother, Logan has denied numerous times, saying he won’t face his brother.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has recently expressed his thoughts on his WWE debut and facing his brother at WrestleMania 40, in a brother vs brother match.

According to The Problem Child, he would like to team up with his brother Logan Paul rather than face him at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Logan Paul and Jake Paul react to fighting Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate; The Problem Child says 'PFL set this up’

Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 opponent

Logan Paul captured the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel in 2023. Now, Paul will face the winner of the United States Championship contender winner from SmackDown. Possibly at Royal Rumble 2024, Logan Paul has also announced himself for Elimination Chamber 2024.

Advertisement

Some previous reports suggested WWE management is very impressed with Logan Paul and they will push him as he is the future world champion of WWE.

According to Xero News, Logan Paul will possibly face former WWE 16-time champion John Cena, if Cena returns to WWE.

For the unversed, it was last year when John Cena faced Austin Thoery.

On the other hand, John Cena last faced Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. After losing to Solo Sikoa, John Cena hasn’t appeared on WWE programs.

Would you like to see Logan Paul vs John Cena at WrestleMania 40? Comment down below

ALSO READ: Andrew Tate says he and brother Tristan would beat Logan and Jake Paul in a fight: ‘I know the kind of men we are’