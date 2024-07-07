Jake Paul Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Win Against Jorge Masvidal; Claims UFC Legend Turned Down Mega Offer for MMA Fight

Jake Paul claimed Nate Diaz turned down his USD 15 million offer for an MMA fight after the latter’s win against Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Problem Child’ also called Masvidal trash after the boxing fight in Anaheim, California.

Diaz called out Paul after his controversial majority decision win against Masvidal. The two former UFC superstars engaged in a back-and-forth battle, which Diaz won via decision.

Jake Paul’s reaction to Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal made close to half a million for their recent boxing fight. Jake Paul reacted on social media, slamming Diaz for ducking an MMA fight offer from him. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “F*** you Nate Diaz you’re a h*e who ducked my PFL $15m MMA offer. Masvidal trash too smh.”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, put on an entertaining scrap for the fans. They are now 1-1 as Masvidal won their first fight in the UFC octagon via TKO due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Diaz, meanwhile, is now 1-1 as a pro boxer having lost his debut to Paul last year. He called out ‘The Problem Child’ for a rematch after the win against Masvidal.

Diaz also issued a challenge to UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Diaz and Edwards fought at UFC 263, with ‘Rocky’ earning a decision win.

Despite the Brit dominating the majority of that contest, Diaz rocked Edwards badly at the tail end of the fight. Edwards survived but Diaz feels there’s unfinished business and has made his case to face ‘Rocky’.

Nate Diaz’s hilarious call out to Jake Paul

Nate Diaz, when interviewed by Brian Campbell after his win against Jorge Masvidal, instantly called out Jake Paul. He did so in a typical Diaz fashion, saying,

“I just wanted to get in there and figure it out. I’m going to beat Jake Paul’s f***ing a**, and I’m down to fight the highest ranked boxer I can find, I don’t know who the f*** he is.”

Jake Paul is set to face Mike Perry next on July 20 and he will then fight Mike Tyson in November. Hence, a Nate Diaz fight might not be immediately next for Paul.

A trilogy fight against Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, could be a good option for Diaz. Many fans and experts feel Masvidal should have gotten his hand raised in the boxing match. Given their series is 1-1, a trilogy makes sense.