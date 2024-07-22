Jake Paul Reveals Real Reason Behind Sudden Alex Pereira Call Out: ‘I Want All the Smoke’

Jake Paul shocked the world after calling out Alex Pereira next. While Paul has previously fought with UFC fighters, none of them were active. Pereira on the other hand, is at the peak of his career. Turning up within 120 days, Poatan has finished the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. And while any other athlete would have called it a year, Pereira is ready for more.

Alex Pereira mentioned that he will be ready to fight again in November-December. Thus, calling out such a ferocious opponent requires immense courage. Surely, Jake Paul has that in plenty within him. However, the fact that he already has a match in hand with Mike Tyson made fans wonder why ‘The Prblem Child’ tried to invite upon him the wrath of Poatan. Well, Paul himself has answered.

Jake Paul looking to burst the Alex Pereira bubble

Jake Paul is hungry for more! After thoroughly dominating Mike Perry for six rounds, Paul wants to tame more fierce opponents. A testament to Paul’s brute power inside the ring can be attributed to the fact that Mike Perry praised Nate Diaz for standing 10 rounds with Paul. Speaking at the post fight presser, Paul detailed exactly why he wanted to fight Poatan next.

Paul stated, “At the end of the day, will Dana (White) let him out? That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his No. 1-praised fighter right now. But I want all the smoke. I want all the MMA guys. I’ve beaten all of them. And who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC. I want him. I want to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

As a matter of fact, Alex Pereira too, showed reasonable inclination towards fighting Jake Paul. Unfortunately, Dana White has never been a fan of Jake Paul’s cross-promotion matches. Thus, the possibility of this dream match-up happening anytime soon is bleak.

Meanwhile, as Jake Paul basks in his recent glory, his next opponent seems to have begun the countdown.

Mike Tyson gets the clock ticking

Mike Tyson was supposed to face Jake Paul on July 20. Unfortunately, health concerns made him withdraw from the bout. But Iron Mike seems to have recovered just in time.

Soon after Paul’s KO victory against Mike Perry, Tyson posted a significant update on X. Counting the number of days, weeks, and minutes, Tyson wrote, “Clock Starts Now.”

Thus, with the legendary boxer hyping the match up, all eyes will be on November to see what pans out.

Will Jake Paul be able to continue his slugfest or will Mike Tyson prove who the real king of boxing is? We will have to wait and see.

