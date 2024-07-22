Jake Paul Reveals Why He Wants to Fight Alex Pereira; Shuts Size Criticism Over Victory Against Mike Perry

Jake Paul doesn’t want to hear about his size advantage over opponents anymore. Did his size really matter in his latest win? Paul dominated Mike Perry this past Saturday night, securing a sixth-round TKO. Many noticed Paul looked much bigger than Perry. But Paul insists size didn’t play a role in his victory.

“People say everything about weight difference,” Paul said. He weighed 212 pounds in the ring, and Perry weighed 196.6 pounds. Paul claims the difference was minimal. Why is this so important to Paul? He’s now aiming even higher. Paul has called out UFC champion Alex Pereira, who rehydrates to 240 pounds.

Can Jake conquer the giant?

Jake Paul’s latest victory over Mike Perry was nothing short of impressive. The former YouTube star turned boxer delivered a dominant performance, putting away Perry in the sixth round. Despite weighing in at 200 pounds to Perry’s 196.6 pounds, Paul looked significantly larger in the ring. However, Paul is quick to dismiss any claims that his size gave him an unfair advantage.

“People say everything about weight difference,” Paul said on his BS podcast after the fight. “I was 212 pounds in the ring tonight, so 10-pound difference. That’s common in boxing.”

Paul’s win over Perry set the stage for his next big move. During his post-fight callout, he surprised everyone by challenging UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. This bold move seems to be Paul’s way of addressing the size criticism head-on.

“Alex Pereira rehydrates to 240 pounds,” Paul explained. “So I want someone who, when I f*ck them up like I did tonight, there is no excuses. Alex Pereira, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, kickboxing world champion, two-division champion in UFC. When I beat him, what the f*ck can they say?”

Paul’s team hadn’t discussed Pereira during training camp, but Paul had this challenge in mind all along. He wants to ensure there are no excuses about his victories being due to size. When asked why he’s so determined, Paul’s response was clear.

“People are like, ‘yeah, whatever.’ Write me off. Keep writing me off. That’s what you guys have always done in every single facet of my life since I was f*cking 8 years old. Do you think it’s ever going to f*cking stop me when you guys say I can’t do something? That’s what I want, you silly f*cking dweebs.”

Pereira wasted no time accepting the challenge, responding with a simple “let’s go.”

O'Malley casts doubt on Jake Paul's foes

Jake Paul’s choice of opponents has come under scrutiny, especially from fellow fighters like Sean O'Malley . Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley didn't hold back. “People want to see you against the actual best guys in the world or at least up there,” he said. “Jake has boxing skills, he’s definitely dedicated, very high level, but how good is he? You can’t really determine that until you see him against the guy at the top. I mean, even top 30.”

O'Malley highlighted a crucial point: Paul hasn’t fought many top-tier boxers. Most of his opponents have been MMA fighters or older boxers past their prime. When Paul did face a boxer from his generation, Tommy Fury, he lost.

This raises questions about Paul’s true potential in the sport. O'Malley’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by many in the boxing community. What do you think? Can Jake Paul truly prove himself as one of the elite boxers, or will his critics be proven right?

