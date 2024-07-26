Jake Paul Says 'Angry C***head' Conor McGregor Will Not Fight Him Despite Call Out For This Reason

The back-and-forths between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor seem endless. Both fighters continue to go after each other. After The Notorious launched a tirade against Jake Paul’s win over Mike Perry, the YouTuber responded to the insults.

As a co-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Conor McGregor appeared visibly upset that Mike Perry, the organization’s top prospect, had suffered a brutal loss to The Problem Child, Jake Paul.

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor’s call out

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul fought former UFC star Mike Perry in an eight-round boxing fight. Unfortunately for Platinum, the fight ended in the sixth round via brutal TKO, with The Problem Child emerging victorious.

Upon witnessing the fight, Conor McGregor went on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter). The Notorious accused Jake Paul of weight-bullying Mike Perry. He also called out the YouTuber for his potential upcoming fight against 60-year-old Mike Tyson.

Referring to McGregor as ‘angry c***head,’ Jake Paul went off on the UFC star. Although he acknowledges the Irishman’s success, Paul believes he is not winning fights. He also states that he finds Conor’s tweets regarding the situation funny.

“He’s owned by Dana White,” said Jake Paul. He believes the Irishman will use his contractual obligation to the UFC as an excuse to avoid stepping into the ring to fight him. Paul claims he wants a tougher challenge and proceeded to talk about a potential fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

A fight between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul is highly unlikely. As The Notorious is still signed to the UFC, Dana White making an exception like he did with Floyd Mayweather seems improbable.

Terence Crawford believes Jake Paul could win a title championship

Since fighting YouTuber Deji, Jake Paul has been on a winning streak. Apart from losing to Tommy Fury, The Problem Child has beaten several UFC fighters, like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren.

However, the YouTuber is one of the most jeered-at personalities in combat sports. Despite being so, boxing champion Terence Crawford believes in The Problem Child. Paul has often expressed his desire to win a title, and Bud claims he can.

“It’s possible,” said Terence Crawford when Ariel Helwani spoke about a potential cruiserweight title win. Bud believes Jake Paul has a strong right hand that can knock out any fighter.

The welterweight champion also believes Jake Paul has learned a lot throughout his career and will win a title one day. He also differentiates The Problem Child from the average YouTube boxer.