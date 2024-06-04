Jake Paul Says ‘He Knows a Lot’ About Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler UFC 303 Press Conference Getting Canceled

This year, UFC has been an absolute banger so far. It has managed to host some of the most exciting events, and fans got to witness some significant title changes, emotional retirements, five-star knockouts, and much more.

Post UFC 302, the company is all geared up to host another spectacular pay-per-view UFC 303, where Notorious Conor McGregor will finally return after almost three long years to the UFC octagon and will lock horns with the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter Michael Chandler at the welterweight division in five-round main event fight.

It seems there is some problem behind the scenes that could possibly put UFC 303 at risk. This Monday, UFC was scheduled to host a first press conference for UFC 303 in the home country of Conor McGregor, Dublin, Ireland. Unfortunately, hours before the event, UFC announced on all its social media accounts that it was officially canceling the event due to some technical last-minute issue.

Multiple reports suggested Conor McGregor was behind the cancellation of the UFC 303 presser, but the reason for the cancellation was not revealed.

Even Conor McGregor himself apologized to fans who were eagerly waiting to see Mac back in the UFC after the presser was canceled.

Conor McGregor tweeted, “In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon.”

Now Jake Paul has reacted to all the chaos behind the scenes about UFC 303 pay-per-view. He claims to know much about what’s happening behind the curtains but says he will not get into it.

Jake Paul tweeted, “People keep asking me about Conor McGregor / UFC 303. Obviously, I know a lot about it, but I’m not going to talk about it publicly, For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s their world, and you know, they get pissed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for them, and they’ll figure it out.”

Is Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler getting canceled?

The buzz amongst fight fans regarding the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 is all around the internet. Since the UFC canceled the sold-out press conference on very short notice, there’s a dark cloud over the event. Some fans are predicting the fight can actually be canceled for some reason.

A couple of hours back, Ariel Helwani reacted to Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor potentially getting canceled on his livestream, clearly expressing that there is a controversy behind the curtains or any sort of other problem regarding Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler.

Ariel Helwani said, “Here's what I do know. Here is what I can tell you. I see a lot of people wondering what it could be; I could tell you right now with 100% certainty, confirmed, 1000%, that nothing with regards to any sort of legal issue, incident of any kind, drama of any kind, criminal thing of any kind, fight of any kind, alcohol, this, that, like, none of that is at play here."

He further confirmed that the fight was still on and there was no way it was getting canceled, “I can tell you that the press conference was postponed today due to an issue that has precluded it from happening. As of this second, June 29th is still on."

