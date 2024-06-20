Jake Paul Slams Conor McGregor for Withdrawing Himself from Return Fight at UFC 303 Against Michael Chandler: Details Inside

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is gearing up to lock horns with former UFC fighter and current BKFC undefeated fighter Mike Perry in an eight-round boxing match. The "King of Violence" and "Problem Child" will face each other on the same date when Jake was initially booked to fight Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul announced his two major fights: first with Mike Perry in July, and then a rescheduled boxing match with former boxing champion Mike Tyson, which will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix in November.

Recently, Jake Paul made a guest appearance on the MMA Hour Show with Ariel Helwani, where he and Mike Perry were face-to-face for the first time since their boxing match was officially announced.

While having fun banter and trash-talking with Mike Perry, Jake Paul took some shots at former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. He expressed his views on Mystic Mac pulling himself out of his much-awaited fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Jake Paul said, “I don't think people really care anymore. There are new sheriffs in town. He hasn't won a fight in a long time. He's embarrassing himself, and he's ruining his legacy, especially with what he broadcasts on the networks.

He continued, “He's lost his mind. He's a maniac. At one time, Conor was great, but now I feel sorry for him. You can say all these things, but he's not great, and he hasn't proven anything. That's how I see it from the facts and the numbers."

Is Conor McGregor retiring

Conor McGregor was out of action for almost three and a half years. The last time Mystic Mac walked toward the UFC octagon was in 2021, at UFC 264, where McGregor faced one of his biggest rivals in the UFC, former UFC interim champion Dustin Poirier.

The trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor didn’t go according to Mystic Mac’s plan. Diamond timed the perfect game plan and targeted the legs of Conor McGregor, as he did in their second fight.

By the end of round one, Conor McGregor snapped his leg, making him unable to continue the match. Diamond was announced as the winner by technical knockout. The leg injury Notorious sustained was career-altering.

Conor McGregor took three years to recover from the injury and was set to return at UFC 303, but he injured himself once again. Some experts and fans are predicting that Notorious could announce his retirement.

Fight fans need clarification about whether Conor McGregor actually retired before and now has dropped the plan to return to the UFC octagon.

The answer to this speculation is no. Conor McGregor and his team have yet to announce or entertain such rumors; instead, they are talking about his return later this year. A teammate of Conor McGregor has suggested that Conor and the UFC are working on new dates for his return, possibly in September.

Even Michael Chandler was pulled from the event, which indicates that Conor McGregor’s injury is not severe and the UFC is saving their match for the future.

