Jake Paul Steps Out of Character to Praise Mike Perry After Defeating Him in Boxing Match

Social media superstar turned boxer The Prblem Child Jake Paul locked horns with former UFC fighter and current BKFC fighter Platinum Mike Perry in a traditional eight-round boxing match. Mike Perry is widely recognized for his toughness and his titanium chin,

Jake Paul put Mike Perry under pressure and tested his chin. Early in round one, Jake Paul found success and managed to sit Perry down on the canvas with one of his powerful jabs; in the second round, Jake Paul once again dropped Mike Perry on the canvas, and The King of Voilence took shots on his face, showing ultimate resilience.

Ultimately, in round six, Jake Paul landed multiple big shots on Mike Perry's face and knocked him down to the ground; the shots by Jake Paul were enough for the referee to stop the bout as Mike Perry was seen wobbly,

Jake Paul has finally broken his character and has acknowledged Milke Perry after defeating him in a boxing match.

The Prblm Child tweeted, “Mike Perry’s heart is undeniable, and he’s a combat legend. He has dominated countless opponents with his fists, including UFC champion Luke Rockhold, who is the same size as me. He lost because I was better than he thought I was going to be. But respect to him for acknowledging my skills and handling the loss with class.”

Further, Jake Paul expressed Mike Perry is still going to grow in combat sports and will bring more change to the world of combat sports.

Even Mike Perry responded to Jake Paul’s praise and expressed that he didn’t know why Jake Paul had a bad reputation, but they sold out the arena because they were two of the best fighters/boxers competing.

Jake Paul boxing record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

10. Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

- Date: July 20, 2024

- Location: Tampa, Florida

- Results: WIN (TKO)

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry full result

1. Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Jake Paul

- How to Win: KO (1:12 into round six)

2. Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Amanda Serrano

- How to Win: TKO (0:38 into round two)

3. Lucas Bahdi vs. Ashton Sylve

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Lucas Bahdi

- How to Win: KO (2:26 into round six)

4. Corey Marksman vs. Tony Aguilar

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Corey Marksman

- How to Win: Majority Decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

5. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

- How to Win: Unanimous Decision (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

6. Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Shadasia Green

- How to Win: Unanimous Decision (78-73, 78-74, 78-74)

7. Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Alexis Chaparro

- How to Win: KO (2:01 into round two)

8. Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Angel Barrientes

- How to Win: Majority Decision (57-57, 60-54, 60-54)

9. Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

- Fight Name: Not specified

- Winner: Ariel Perez

- How to Win: KO (round three)

