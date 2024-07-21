Jake Paul Sternly Claps Back at Conor McGregor’s Criticism Following Mike Perry KO

Did you catch Jake Paul's latest knockout? This time, it wasn't just his punches making noise. Minutes after defeating Mike Perry, Jake Paul found himself in a verbal slugfest with none other than Conor McGregor. McGregor didn't hold back, slamming Paul for his performance and choice of opponents.

But how did Jake respond? True to form, he fired back just as hard, defending his record and taunting McGregor about avoiding a real fight. As the dust settles on the ring, it seems the battle has just moved to social media.

Paul blasts McGregor's disdain for his performance

Right after Jake Paul claimed a solid victory with a sixth-round TKO over Mike Perry, the social media world lit up. Not with praise but with a scathing critique from Conor McGregor. He quickly took to Twitter, unleashing a torrent of criticism, "Jake Paul is the biggest pissbag I have ever seen in my life," McGregor declared.

He didn't stop there, mocking Paul for his supposed avoidance of real athletic commissions and even ridiculing his callout of Mike Tyson, "And then calling out 60-year-old Mike Tyson fresh off an in-flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b*tch piss. Most valuable pissbag.”

Jake Paul, never one to shy away from a confrontation, responded promptly and sharply. At the post-fight press conference, he addressed McGregor's comments with a mix of defiance and mockery. "He was big upping his boy Mike Perry—I said, ‘OK Conor, after I f*ck up Mike Perry, then you’re next,’” Paul retorted.

He continued, highlighting McGregor's absence from the ring, “So Conor’s on Twitter all the time. He’s on his yacht all the time. Guess where he’s not? In the ring, fighting me." Paul concluded with a personal jab, "So he can talk all the f\*ck he wants, but The Notorious MMA is scared of Jake Joseph Paul from Disney channel. And I put that on my mama.”

How much did Jake Paul and Mike Perry bank?

Curious about the financial knockout from the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry bout ? You're not alone! In an interview, Mike Perry, a star in the bare-knuckle scene, hinted that he'd pocket the same hefty sum as he does with his BKFC gigs. To put a number on it, TalkSPORTS reported Perry raked in around $600k from his previous fight against Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania IV.

But stepping into the ring with Jake Paul often means hitting a payday jackpot. SportsKeeda suggests Perry's earnings likely soared to match Ryan Bourland's $2 million purse from his own clash with Paul.

Speaking of Jake, the social media mogul turned boxer wasn't exactly pinching pennies for this fight. Previously banking about $7 to $8 million per fight, a report by Marca expects him to have bagged a similar amount for the Perry match. That's quite the payout for a night's work, wouldn't you say?

Will McGregor ever step into the ring with Paul, or will the trash talk remain just that? With so much drama and anticipation, fight fans can’t wait to see what happens next.