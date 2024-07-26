Jake Paul Teases Future PFL Showdown With Mike Perry in Latest Update

What happens when a YouTube star steps into the world of professional fighting? Jake Paul, known for his boxing prowess, has stirred the pot once again. After dominating Mike Perry in a boxing ring with a sixth-round TKO, the plot thickens.

This time, Paul tweeted about a "productive talk" with Perry, teasing a potential MMA showdown in the PFL. Perry, on his end, keeps things classy with a simple appreciation tweet. Is this shift from boxing to MMA a new chapter for Paul?

Jake Paul's revealing tweet on future PFL plans

Jake Paul certainly knows how to keep the combat sports community on its toes. Following his recent victory, he took to Twitter to share insights from a conversation with Mike Perry. "Chopped it up with Mike Perry last night. What a stand up dude. More confidence than most of these fighters. We agreed to run it in PFL when the time is right," Paul revealed.

Perry's response was equally gracious, "Appreciate ya dude, respect 🦾," highlighting a budding mutual respect between the two fighters. Next on the agenda for Paul is a highly anticipated bout. He's set to face none other than boxing legend Mike Tyson in November.

This matchup, postponed from its original date due to Tyson's health concerns, promises to be another blockbuster event in Paul's unconventional yet headline-grabbing career.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, part-owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), where Perry has also made his mark, had a stark reaction to Perry's loss. McGregor took to social media to express his disappointment in a now-deleted tweet, albeit in his typical fiery style.

"Hey Mike, you're released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired," McGregor posted, showcasing the high stakes and intense emotions that swirl around these combat sports figures.

Jake Paul enters bidding war for Trump’s iconic MAGA hat

Jake Paul recently expressed admiration for Donald Trump after the former POTUS survived an assassination attempt. On the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake revealed his intense interest in acquiring the MAGA hat Trump wore during the incident.

This sparked a friendly bidding war with his brother, Logan Paul. Logan initially claimed he'd offer $2 million for the hat, but Jake quickly escalated the stakes. "That's your bid? Mine is three million dollars… I'll do five! I legitimately would pay… With the current money I have now, I would pay $12 million," Jake declared.

Trump was targeted by a gunman during an election rally in Pennsylvania, but he survived the attack. The shooter was killed, and the incident garnered significant attention, even from combat sports athletes like Jake. The image of Trump showing his fists to the crowd post-attack went viral, and Jake now wants that iconic hat as a part of his collection.

What do you think will happen next? Will Jake Paul dominate the MMA world like he has in boxing? And what about the MAGA hat – will Jake outbid Logan and add it to his collection?