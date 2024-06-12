Jake Paul to Fight THIS Former UFC Star Instead of Mike Tyson on July 20: Reports

Jake Paul reportedly has a new opponent for July 20 instead of Mike Tyson. Paul was set to face Tyson on a Netflix card on the aforementioned date. The fight, however, fell apart due to Tyson’s health issue.

The event has been rescheduled for November 15. Paul, though, could still fight on July 20. The 9-1 boxer is reportedly set to take on a former UFC mainstay on that date.

Who will Jake Paul fight instead of Mike Tyson?

As per widespread reports, Mike Perry will replace his namesake, Mike Tyson. He will fight Jake Paul on July 20. Perry is an MMA fighter and BKFC brawler. ‘Platinum’ has a pro-MMA record of 14-8.

Perry had 15 fights in the UFC and went on a run of 7-8. ‘Platinum’, however, has found a new home in BKFC. He has defeated top superstars like Eddie Alvarez, Michael Venom Page, Luke Rockhold, and more.

Perry could now make his way to the pro-boxing ring to take on Jake Paul. Mike Perry is a popular name among fight fans. While he isn’t as high profile as the legendary Mike Tyson, ‘Platinum’ is in his prime.

Perry is 32. Despite his lack of experience in boxing, Perry has the fighter’s attitude. His grit, toughness, and bare-knuckle fighting experience could cause Paul issues.

Jake Paul confirms Mike Tyson fight is still ON

Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson has drawn criticism. Tyson is 58, while Paul is 27. Many find the age gap embarrassing and have slammed Paul for that. Paul, though, remains persistent in fighting ‘Iron’.

Paul recently confirmed on social media that the plans to fight Tyson remain intact. He wrote: “I AM FIGHTING MIKE TYSON ON NETFLIX, AND I WILL GET THE W.”

While Tyson is a huge name, Perry is closer to Paul’s age. Perry is also a well-respected fighter. Hence, squaring off with someone like Perry could help Paul gain more respect from the combat sports community.