Jake Paul Tricks Mike Perry; Unveils Fight Prediction in Hilarious Pre-Fight Prank

Jake Paul is up to his old tricks again. Can you believe what he did this time? Just days before his big fight with Mike Perry, Paul pulled off a hilarious prank. Have you ever seen anything like it? The YouTuber-turned-boxer decided to prank call Perry. He pretended to be Dan Rafael from ESPN.

How did Perry react? At first, he was totally fooled. Then, Paul asked a crude question that made Perry laugh and curse. This prank is just another example of Paul's mind games. Will it work to his advantage in the ring?

The call that caught Mike Perry off guard

In the heart of the pre-fight build-up, Jake Paul added a dash of his notorious YouTube humor to the mix. With the fight just around the corner, he took to the phone, masquerading as Dan Rafael from ESPN. Armed with charm and cheekiness, Paul connected with Mike Perry, setting the stage for a prank that would soon unfold across social media platforms.

"Hey, Mike. This is Dan Rafael from ESPN," Paul started, voice steady, as if on a genuine press call. "Malki [Perry's manager] gave me your number for a big article we're doing, uh, for ESPN. I just have 2 questions for you. The first is, do you have a prediction for what round or when you're gonna end Jake Paul?"

Unaware of the jest, Perry played along, outlining his strategy and expectations for the bout. But Paul was winding up for the punchline. As Perry finished his thoughts, Paul delivered the zinger. "What are you gonna do when Jake Paul knocks you the f*** out and shoves his c*** down your throat?" he asked, barely containing his laughter.

Perry, taken aback but quick to catch the absurdity, retorted with a mix of humor and indignation. "That's pretty gay, bro," Perry laughed off. "So f*** you, man. You're lucky I don't know what your f****** face looks like, or I'll f*** you in the, you f*** [expletive]."

"Listen, brother, you know exactly what my face looks like," Paul replied, revealing his identity. "F*** you, b****."

With the cat out of the bag, Paul declared the prank a success, leaving fans buzzing about its audacity and the laughter it sparked. This sets a lighthearted yet competitive tone as their fight night approaches.

Jake Paul accepts Mike Perry’s offer

Jake Paul is not just sticking to boxing; he's setting his sights on MMA, too. Fresh off his boxing match announcement against Mike Perry, Paul is already stirring the pot for a potential cage fight.

Speaking on DAZN Boxing, Paul expressed his eagerness to dive into MMA , claiming, "I’m down like, when I beat Mike Perry in boxing, f*** it, we could run it back in MMA. I want an MMA fight. I mean, the Smart Cage is literally right there."

He confidently added, "My wrestling background is going to come out, and I think I’ll be a very dangerous MMA fighter as well." Despite Perry's skepticism and his challenge for a bare-knuckle bout, Paul remains undeterred, joking, "My hands are trisexual – they’ll try anything once and that’s MMA."

Will Perry's experience and toughness prevail, or will Paul's mind games and boxing skills lead him to victory? And what about the possible MMA showdown?

