Jake Paul vs Andre August: Date, time, fight card, TV channel, live streaming details and more

YouTuber turned boxer Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul is set to fight for the third and last time this year. His first major fight this year was in February where he faced the brother of heavyweight undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury.

Paul tasted first defeat in his boxing career against Tommy Fury in February. Paul returned in August, fought former UFC icon Nate Diaz, and defeated him. Later, Paul revealed he will return one more time in the ring this year.

Jack Paul has also expressed he has some major plans for next year. Problem Child is also training for his mixed martial arts debut in PFL promotion next year. According to some reports, Jake Paul will make his official mixed martial arts debut in quarter four of next year and his possible opponent could be UFC legend Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul vs Andre August: Fight card, time and date

Jake Paul will face professional boxer Andre August in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing fight. The fight will take place this weekend December 15, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Andre August holds the record of 10 wins and 1 loss.

Jake Paul vs Andre August fight card

Main event

Jake Paul vs. Andre August

prelim card

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews Dezurn

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna

Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward

Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral

Jake Paul vs Andre August: Time and how to watch

Jake Paul vs Andre August card will be live from Caribe Royale Orlando -- Orlando, Florida. The event will start from 7 PM ET onwards and the main card will expectedly start from 10 PM ET onwards. The event will be streamed live on DAZN for free.

