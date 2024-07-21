Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Purse and Salaries: How Much Did Prblem Child and Platinum Earn In Boxing Match?

The Prblm Child Jake Paul has once again run over combat sports legend. In the sixth round of the match, Jake Paul knocked out BKFC prospect Platinum Mike Perry. The fight was an absolute stunner. Jake Paul landed the most damage on Mike Perry's face and sat him on the canvas in the forest round in under one minute.

Jake Paul dropped Mike Perry in the second round as well and was on the spot with his game plan of trying to keep jabbing Mike Perry and finding the perfect place. In round six, Jake Paul found his spot, and he launched multiple shots at Mike Perry’s face. The shots landed perfectly on the stop, and Mike was knocked out on the ground. The referee checked on Perry, but Platinum was wobbly enough for the referee to stop the contest.

Fight fanatics were thrilled to see a boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Perry. With his TKO win over Perry, Problem Child extends his boxing record to 10 wins and only one loss, and this win is the 7th victory of Paul via knockout.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry purse

Fight fans are now wondering how much Jake Paul and Mike Perry earned for their boxing match. Both Mike Perry and Jake Paul expectedly earned a whopping amount for their boxing match.

Advertisement

In an interview, Mike Perry revealed he would make the same amount of money he makes in his BKFC contract. According to a report by TalkSPORTS, Mike Perry made approximately $600k for his fight against Thiago Alves at the BKFC KnuckleMania IV event in April.

But it's worth noting that Jake Paul’s last opponent, Ryan Bourland, earned approximately $2 million, who was relatively less famous than Perry. According to a report by SportsKeeda, it seems like Mike Perry will at least reach Ryan Bourland's purse, which is approximately $2 million.

On the other hand, Jake Paul is expected to make more money than Mike Perry for their fight. According to some previous reports, Jake Paul earned approximately $7 to $8 million. As per a report by Marca, Jake Paul will be making a similar purse for Mike Perry's fight.

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

Advertisement

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

Advertisement

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: WIN (KO)

10. Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

- Date: July 20, 2024

- Location: Tampa, Florida

- Results: WIN (TKO)

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Lashes Out at UFC, Makes Shocking Allegations