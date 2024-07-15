Sean O’Malley Picks Winner for ‘Very Competitive Fight’ Between Jake Paul and Mike Perry

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has picked Jake Paul to beat Mike Perry in their upcoming boxing match on July 20. ‘Suga’ reckons it would be a very close fight between the duo.

O’Malley took into account Perry’s experience in bare-knuckle fighting. However, as per the UFC bantamweight champion, Paul has been doing boxing and it is different to some extent from bare-knuckle fighting.

Sean O’Malley forecasts Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

J ake Paul has already agreed to rematch Mike Perry in MMA after their boxing fight on July 20. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has now shared his two cents on the fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

O’Malley thinks this would be Paul’s toughest test besides the Tommy Fury fight, which ‘The Problem Child’ lost via decision. Speaking on the TimboSugarShow, the UFC bantamweight champion said, “I think Jake Paul beats Mike Perry. I think Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul is a very interesting, very competitive fight, probably the most competitive fight that Jake’s had outside of Tommy Fury.”

Further analyzing the contest, O’Malley highlighted the difference in experience between Paul and Perry, saying, “Jake’s been boxing, Mike’s been bare-knuckle boxing.”

Jake Paul currently boasts a professional record of 9-1 with six knockout wins under his belt. He last beat Ryan Bourland in March via KO. Mike Perry, meanwhile, has fought only once in pro boxing, losing to Kenneth McNeil McNeil in 2015.

Perry is a UFC veteran and has immense experience in BKFC. He has beaten combat sports legends like Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael Venom Page, and others in BKFC.

While his bare-knuckle experience could come in handy, pro-boxing is a bit different, as Sean O’Malley highlighted. On paper, Paul is a more experienced boxer than Perry.

Jake Paul claims he's putting Mike Tyson fight at risk by fighting Mike Perry

Jake Paul reckons he is putting the Mike Tyson fight at risk by squaring off against Mike Perry. He told DAZN how special it was for him to fight someone with the stature of Tyson, one of the greatest boxers ever.

Perry is much younger and poses a different challenge. Paul acknowledged Perry’s body of work in BKFC and how tough ‘Platinum’ is as an athlete. However, ‘The Problem Child’ is confident that his mindset will lead him to victory.

Paul furthered that gaining experience is crucial for him and claimed that his ultimate goal is to become a world champion.