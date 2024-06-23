Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Tyron Woodley Offers Insight on July 20 Boxing Fight; Says, ‘He Mimics Mike Tyson'

Jake Paul’s former opponent Tyron Woodley has shared some pointers for Mike Perry. Paul and Perry are set to clash in a boxing match on July 20. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, has fought Paul twice, losing on both occasions.

Woodley has urged Perry to be patient and composed in his approach against Paul. The Chosen One also revealed that Paul’s style is to punch and move and it is necessary to adjust to that.

Tyron Woodley breaks down Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Jake Paul was scheduled to take on Mike Tyson on July 20 but the bout had to be postponed due to a medical issue involving Tyson . Mike Perry has stepped in to fight and Woodley has shared what ‘Platinum’ needs to worry about.

Woodley told The Schmo, “He knows what it’s like to spar Jake [Paul], he knows Jake will punch and stick and move. When he fought me, he wasn’t trying to knock me down like some of these guys, he was moving around. And I feel like that’s the part that Mike Perry has to look out for…”

Woodley claimed that uppercuts, hooks, and body shots are Perry’s most effective weapons. He also noted that closing the gap would be essential for the former UFC fighter.

Woodley interestingly compared Perry’s style to Mike Tyson’s, saying, “He kind of does boxing like Mike Tyson anyway, that’s his style, he mimics Mike Tyson. So I think that he’s going to give Mike [Tyson] a little bit of a cheat sheet on closing that gap as well.”

Jake Paul and Mike Perry’s pro-boxing experience

Mike Perry has fought once in pro boxing in his career, against Kenneth McNeil in 2015. He suffered a KO loss in that fight. Jake Paul, meanwhile, currently has a professional record of 9-1 as a pugilist.

Paul’s last fight was in March, where he earned a first-round KO win over Ryan Bourland. The Problem Child has bagged six knockout wins in his career.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, transformed into bare-knuckle fighting after his UFC stint. Perry is currently the face of BKFC and has earned wins over UFC legends like Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and more.

Meanwhile, Paul and Perry’s boxing match will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20.

