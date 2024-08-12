Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Exposed as ‘Scam From the Beginning’ by Butterbean Amid USD 1.9 Million Fight Challenge

Boxing legend Eric 'Butterbean' Esch just dropped a bombshell. He called the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight a "scam." Was this highly anticipated bout ever meant to happen? Butterbean doesn't think so. He believes it's all a publicity stunt to boost Jake Paul's fame. Can you trust a fight like this, especially with such a huge age gap?

Butterbean is convinced it was never going to happen. He even challenged Paul to a USD 1.9 million fight of his own. But will Paul take the bait? As November 15 approaches, fans are left wondering: Is this fight for real or just another marketing ploy?

Butterbean certainly stirred the pot with his candid remarks. "Him and Tyson are never gonna fight," he asserted during his talk at Georgia Pop and Horror Con, adding a layer of skepticism to the the event. "That has been a scam from the very beginning just to boost Jake's name, and it has!" He expressed doubt about the fight's legitimacy, emphasizing the promotional antics rather than a genuine matchup.

"Everybody's talking about him. But he's never gonna fight Tyson. They were never planning on fighting each other because a promoter would never let him fight anyone else in between fights. Never—not that big of a fight. So, it’s been a scam from the beginning."

Advertisement

The fight, initially planned for July 20 and touted as a groundbreaking event to be streamed live on Netflix, hit a snag. It was postponed when Tyson, at 58, reportedly suffered from a stomach ulcer during a flight. Amidst the uncertainty, Jake Paul didn't sit idle. Instead, he stepped into the ring last month to take on Mike Perry, a bout he dominated and ended with a sixth-round stoppage.

Now, with the fight against Tyson rescheduled for November 15, the boxing community and fans are left to wonder if this matchup will truly materialize or if Butterbean’s allegations hold more weight than previously thought.

Also read: Jake Paul Champions Donald Trump as ‘God’s Angel’ Following Assassination Attempt

Kevin McBride, who famously faced off against Mike Tyson in 2005, has some strong advice for Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming bout with the boxing legend. McBride, who won the fight after Tyson failed to get off his stool, vividly recalled a shocking moment during their match.

Advertisement

"Tyson bit my nipple so hard; it was the most excruciating pain I ever felt in my life," McBride said to Instant Casino. He added, "If you watch the fight back in slow motion, you can see him biting my nipple." McBride warned Paul to be cautious, especially if Tyson spits out his mouthpiece.

"I'd warn Jake Paul to make sure Mike doesn't spit his mouthpiece out because if he does, you never know what's going to happen," McBride advised. He emphasized Tyson's unpredictability, even at 58 years old, saying, "You don't know what Mike Tyson is going to do. He's a fearsome man. It takes balls to get in the ring with Tyson, even in his fifties."

With warnings from fighters like Kevin McBride about Tyson’s wild side, should Jake Paul be more cautious than ever? Let us know what you think.

ALSO READ: Mike Perry Refuses Bizarre Wager From Jake Paul Ahead of Their Boxing Match: ‘I’m Not Taking Any of Your Bets