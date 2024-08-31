Jake Paul Warned About Devastating Consequences of Facing Mike Tyson by UFC Legend

Can a fight end more than just a match? According to UFC legend Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul's upcoming bout with Mike Tyson could spell disaster for his career. Set for November 15 at the AT&T Stadium, the match pairs the social media star against the former heavyweight champ.

Despite Tyson's age, Cormier warns that Tyson still packs a punch. But what if Tyson wins? Could this really be a career-ender for Paul? Cormier thinks it is the biggest backfire in sports history. What's at stake for Jake Paul might be more than he bargained for.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will face off on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This highly anticipated bout will air live on Netflix, drawing attention from fans around the world. But while many see this as an exciting matchup, UFC legend Daniel Cormier has serious concerns about what this fight could mean for Paul’s career.

Cormier didn’t hold back on his podcast, "Funky and the Champ," co-hosted with Ben Askren. He thinks that Jake Paul could be in trouble no matter the outcome. Cormier explained, "I think it's a lose-lose for Jake Paul because if you beat up Mike Tyson, everybody loves Mike Tyson."

The problem, according to Cormier, is that Tyson, even at 58, still commands enormous respect in the boxing world. "When he's hitting pads with Rafael Cordeiro, it looks like there’s still something left in there," Cormier noted, emphasizing Tyson’s undeniable skills despite his age.

However, the more significant issue for Cormier is what happens if Tyson pulls off an upset. "What if Mike knocks him out, though? Then it's over. Everything's done," he warned. Cormier believes that a knockout by Tyson could destroy Paul’s credibility as a boxer. "Nothing like that has ever happened in the sport's history," Cormier added.

For Paul, this fight isn’t just about winning or losing; it’s about the story that will be told afterward. Cormier points out that a victory over a boxing icon like Tyson could be downplayed. But a loss? That could be devastating.

Mike Tyson knows his upcoming fight against Jake Paul might seem unconventional —a boxing legend taking on a YouTuber. But Tyson is adamant this isn’t a joke. Initially set for July 20, the bout had to be postponed due to Tyson’s health issues. Instead, Paul faced Mike Perry, securing a sixth-round TKO victory, which only heightened anticipation for the rescheduled fight.

Now set for November 15, Tyson is gearing up to return to the ring, confident that this match is more than just a spectacle. “This is what the world really needs right now,” Tyson said on IMPAULSIVE. He added, “Look what we did. That’s not funny at all.” Acknowledging the doubts, Tyson declared, “If you think I’m too old for this fight, you need to come tell me in my face.”

Will Paul manage to secure a victory against a boxing legend, or will Tyson deliver a shocking upset that shakes up the sport? Only time will tell.