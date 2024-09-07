Jake Paul Warned by Francis Ngannou Ahead of His Hyped Matchup With Mike Tyson: ‘He’s Still Got It’

Jake Paul has been issued a warning by Francis Ngannou. According to the former UFC heavyweight champion, Paul has very little chances of beating Mike Tyson in their November 15 matchup. The fight world was riled up significantly when Jake Paul announced his next fight with the boxing legend, Mike Tyson. While the initial match in July was called off due to Tyson’s health complications, the duo are raring to go at each other once again.

But just before Paul gets too excited, Ngannou has some words of advice to ‘The Problem Child’. Afterall, Ngannnou trained with ‘Iron Mike’ prior to his match with Tyson Fury. Thus, the former UFC champion has a fair idea of the punch that Tyson can pack. Appearing in an exclusive interview on the BS w/Jake Paul podcast recently, Ngannou said, “Listen, I have seen Tyson move around just to show me stuff. He was like, ‘This footwork moves like this,’ and I was like hold on, like, calm down (laughs). He’s still got it. Either way, I think Mike Tyson will beat you up. We’re talking about Mike, bro. Mike is something else. He’s a specimen.”

Well, soon after the announcement of the fight, fans were divided into two groups. One opined that looking at Mike Tyson’s caliber as a fighter, it was impossible for Jake Paul to beat ‘Iron’. However, another group insisted that Tyson is currently 30 years older than Paul. Thus, while he might have a better technique, Paul certainly held the aces when it comes to stamina and physical strength.

As a matter of fact Tyson retired from professional boxing long ago and he stepped inside the ring four years back, in 2020. On the contrary, Paul has shown enough promise inside the squared circle. ‘The Problem Child’ has beaten the likes of Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and more. But still, the doubt lingers about how Jake Paul fares against a fearsome KO artist like Tyson.

Speaking on the same line, UFC legend Daniel Cormier had a fresh take on the matter. DC opined that the Mike Tyson match-up was a ‘lose-lose situation’ for Jake Paul. If he beat Tyson, people would start hating him for beating up an ageing legend. On the contrary, if Tyson secures a victory, it will tarnish Paul’s reputation heavily.

Thus, the upcoming November 15 fight is evidently a two-edged sword for Jake Paul. While both Paul and Tyson seem overly interested in the bout, it remains to be seen what happens next.

