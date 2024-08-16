Jake Paul's 2028 LA Olympic Dream Questioned by Daniel Cormier: 'This is Crazy'

Jake Paul has been a polarizing figure who has already created waves in the boxing world. Paul has also been ruling headlines with the updates of the upcoming bout between him and Mike Tyson. Amid these, he recently stunned fans and critics alike with another bold proclamation. Jake Paul has recently stated that he intends to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who has carved out a successful albeit controversial career in the sport, declared his ambition to win a gold medal for the United States in boxing. However, not everyone is ready to settle with Paul's grand vision. Former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier too is not ready to buy Jake's words.

Soon after the US Boxing team failed to secure golds and silver in the Paris Olympics, Jake Paul expressed his desire to represent his nation as an Olympian. The US team secured just one bronze in boxing. In a recent X post, ‘Problem Child’ shared his plans, “I'm going to enter the 2028 Olympics for boxing in Los Angeles. I'm sick and tired of waiting around and waiting for another gold for Team USA. I've definitely added another couple of years to my boxing career because of that - but Los Angeles, United States, sick as f**k. I'm going to do it, why not? 2028 Olympics, you heard it here first - gold medal, you're mine, brother.”

Soon after Cormier, who is renowned for his no-nonsense approach, took to social media to express his disbelief over Paul's audacious claim.

Paul's Olympic aspirations come on the heels of a successful run in professional boxing, where he has accumulated a 10-1 record, largely by defeating former UFC fighters. His upcoming fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson has already generated significant buzz, further fueling the spectacle surrounding his career.

But Cormier pointed out the fundamental difference between professional and amateur boxing. He expressed his thoughts on Paul's words unapologetically. “Does he not understand he has to qualify? And he can’t be a pro fighter and be going backward to amateur. This is crazy. How do people buy this sh*t?”, stated Cormier.

Daniel Cormier's skepticism taps into a broader sentiment. His words hint at the fact that Paul's Olympic dream may be more about generating headlines than achieving athletic glory. Besides this, Cormier has also shared his opinion on the most-awaited fight between Paul and Tyson. “I don't even know how to call this a fight. Honestly, I don't even know how it's a fight. It's a weird deal”, he said.

Moreover, the former UFC champion is of the opinion that Tyson would dominate over ‘Problem child’ in the bout. “I think if Mike Tyson can fight, and is free to just fight-fight the way he wants to, he's either gonna knock (Paul) out or he's gonna get caught with something that's gonna get him knocked out”, added Cormier.

On one hand, Jake Paul continues to challenge the boundaries of what a modern-day athlete can do. On the other hand, Daniel Cormier's pointed criticism serves as a reminder that the path to the Olympics' glory is far more arduous than Jake Paul might think.