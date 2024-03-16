Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion MVP Drops Massive Hint Including Neeraj Goyat Regarding Their Boxing Event in India

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the world of boxing by promoting major crossover boxing events involving some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tommy Fury, and many more.

A couple of days ago, "The Problem Child" Jake Paul shocked the world when he announced that he would face the "baddest man on the planet," former boxing champion Mike Tyson, in a boxing match, and the event will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix, free for paid Netflix subscribers.

It seems like Jake Paul and his boxing promotion have no plans to stop there. Last year, in December, Indian ranked boxer Neeraj Goyat called out Jake Paul for a boxing match. Neeraj gained major attraction on social media after he challenged Paul to a fight.

Jake Paul and Neeraj Goyat started trading jabs on social media. Recently, before Jake Paul's fight in Puerto Rico, he called out Neeraj Goyat and challenged him to talk to him face-to-face.

Neeraj wasted no time and landed in Puerto Rico a couple of days later. Both Jake Paul and Neeraj even got into a physical altercation.

A day later, Neeraj and Jake Paul's boxing company announced that Neeraj has now signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Neeraj Goyat informed fans that he is closely working with MVP to host a massive boxing event in India.

Now, Jake Paul's boxing promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, has dropped a hint at a massive India-based boxing event.

MVP posted a picture of founder Nakisa Bidarian and Neeraj Goyat together, quoting, "MVP India loading, Neeraj Goyat," directly hinting at their goal of producing a big boxing show in India.

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: Win (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: Win (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: Win (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: Win (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: Win (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: Win (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: Loss (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: Win (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: Win (KO)

10. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

- Date: July 20, 2024

- Location: Texas

- Result: TBD

