‘Jalen Brunson a MotherF-----’: Coby White Offers Strong Take On Knicks Star After Bulls Loss

Jalen Brunson is turning out to be one of the best signings by the New York Knicks. The former Dallas Mavericks star is on fire throughout the season and will be vital for the Knicks’ chances of making a deep playoff run.

As Brunson took control over the game against the Bulls, Coby White had some strong words for Brunson after the game.

What did White say about Brunson?

White said: “Hats off to them. They are very physical, they are a very good team, they play for their identity. “Brunson’s a m***************.”

Brunson’s magic against the Bulls

Brunson was in a dominating mood as he single-handedly led the Knicks to a commanding victory over the Bulls. Brunson was unstoppable as he scored 45 points on 54.2% shooting and made seven of his twelve free throw attempts. In addition, he contributed three rebounds and eight assists.

The dominance of the performance can be judged from the very first quarter when Brunson scored 15 points.

What did Brunson say after the game?

Brunson said: “The mentality remains the same. approach remains the same. But last time we were here, we knew they got us, and we needed a recovery. Now they’re going to play hard the whole game and they’re not going to give up, and that’s just how Billy (Donovan) has them playing."

He further added: “Despite the record and whatever, they’ve got some guys out there playing hard non-stop. So I have to give them a lot of credit. So we knew we had to bring our A-game and just found a way to win."

Knicks Juggernaut Rolls on

The Knicks are not done with playing Bulls and they will play them again on April 14. In the meantime, the Knicks have consolidated their third spot in the Eastern Conference after winning their 47th game of the campaign out of 79.

