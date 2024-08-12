Jalen Brunson Claps Back at Noah Lyles Over Controversial Anthony Edwards Remark: ‘I Thought This Was Centel’

The ongoing tension between the NBA and track and field star Noah Lyles shows no signs of resolution anytime soon. Following his impressive gold medal win at the Paris Olympics, Lyles appears to be engaging in some verbal exchanges with basketball icons.

After his open discontent over the Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ signature Adidas shoe launch last year, Noah Lyles came onto Jalen Brunson’s radar.

Brunson jumped right into the conversation and tweeted laughing at Lyles’ conversation with Times Magazine. The New York Knicks guard commented on NBA Central’s tweet, which highlighted the USA’s 200 m gold medalist’s quotes, and wrote, “Damn I thought this was Centel.”

The report, which was highlighted by NBACentral's social media post, detailed the events surrounding Lyles' comments that were perceived as undermining Anthony Edwards' achievements. The absurdity of the situation initially led New York Knicks player Jalen Brunson to question its authenticity, believing it to be a prank from a parody account, NBA Centel.

The controversy stemmed from Lyles' reaction to an invitation from Adidas to attend Edwards' shoe-release event. Lyles, who was negotiating a contract renewal with Adidas at the time, took offense to the invitation, questioning the company's decision to celebrate an athlete who had not experienced NBA Finals success and participated in a sport he believed they did not care about.

His remarks about Edwards and the disparity in treatment between the two athletes sparked outrage within the NBA community, particularly among those who felt that Lyles' comments were unwarranted and disrespectful.

However, the track’s superfast man did not pick a fight with the NBA world for the first time. Noah Lyles' contentious history with the NBA dates back to his public criticism of the practice of naming NBA title-winning franchises as world champions following his victory at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

His comments during a press conference, questioning the legitimacy of NBA teams being crowned as world champions, triggered backlash from NBA fans and players. His sentiments were further bolstered by Team USA's disappointing performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which seemingly validated Lyles' criticism.

In response to Lyles' disparaging remarks, prominent NBA figures, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, rallied to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics and secured a historic fifth consecutive gold medal for Team USA. The resounding success of the NBA stars on the global stage appeared to serve as a rebuttal to Lyles' earlier comments and temporarily quelled the tension between the track and field athlete and the NBA.

However, the recent report rekindled the animosity between Lyles and the NBA, reigniting the contentious relationship and leaving fans and observers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this ongoing saga.

