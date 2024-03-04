Jalen Brunson Injury: Knicks Star Suffers Knee Contusion against Cavaliers; What Was in the X-Ray Report? Find Out

Almost every member of the New York Knicks has suffered an injury at some point this season. Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle are the current absences of the starting lineup. Jalen Brunson, a first-time All-Star, has been the only thing keeping them together lately, but even he is susceptible to this injury wave.

The star player for the Knicks went down less than a minute into their Sunday night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. As Brunson leaped off a screen to attempt his first shot of the match, he stumbled and fell to the ground. From there, he was helped into the locker room, where he was seen in great pain.

As he fell, Brunson didn't seem to contact any other players. After the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau stated that X-rays revealed no abnormalities and that Brunson had a left knee contusion.

When Brunson was deemed doubtful to return in the second quarter, the Knicks initially labeled the injury as knee soreness; however, he was eventually ruled out in the third quarter.

Knicks pull off an unlikely win over Cavs

Despite this, the Knicks managed to pull off one of their most remarkable victories of the year. Donte DiVincenzo scored 28 points, and the team's solid defense helped them win 107-98 away in Cleveland despite missing their top two scorers and three players for all but 47 seconds of play.

There could be big playoff implications from the victory. If the Knicks had lost, they would have fallen to 5.5 games behind the Cavaliers, who are ranked third, and into a tie for sixth place with the Orlando Magic.

Brunson, the catalyst?

Not only has Brunson been the driving force behind New York's successful season. Among the best guards in the NBA, he has led a No. 9-ranked Knicks offense that has at some point this season had to make do with nearly every other notable player on the roster. He has averaged career highs in points (27.7 per game) and assists (6.7).

As of Sunday, Brunson had appeared in 56 of New York's 60 games. He had been the only constant throughout. That has generally remained the case over his NBA career; in his final two years as a Maverick, he missed just seven games; in his rookie season with the Knicks, he missed just fourteen.

