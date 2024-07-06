Jalen Brunson Jokes OG Anunoby Will Cover Team Dinner Bills After USD 212 Million Knicks Contract: ‘We Can Take His Card’

The New York Knicks scored a major win this offseason by re-signing OG Anunoby with a five-year, USD 212 million contract.

Anunoby, one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, was successfully retained by the Knicks, who utilized the fifth-year contract option to secure the elite 3-and-D forward . Anunoby's teammates are thrilled not only to keep such a valuable player but also eagerly anticipate team dinners next year.

Jalen Brunson announced that OG Anunoby will now cover all Knicks' team dinners

Speaking on the Roommates podcast, Jalen Brunson declared the bill for team dinners would be on Anunoby.

"As a team, we like to do dinners and stuff; we like to hang out—that now falls all on OG," Brunson said. "I can happily say that. Whether he's there or not, we can take his card; we'll go; it's on OG." Josh Hart agreed.

Hart added that it's like an “unwritten rule” in the league that the player who gets the massive deals “picks up for the tab for those.”

Anunoby is now the highest-paid Knick by a significant margin. According to Spotrac, Anunoby will earn an estimated USD36.6 million in 2024-25, followed by Julius Randle at $28.9 million, and then Brunson at USD 24.9 million.

Brunson could soon surpass that figure, as he is eligible for a four-year, USD 156 million extension this summer. Even with the extension, it would still be a team-friendly deal for the Knicks, as Brunson could sign a five-year contract worth around USD250 million next summer. Either way, it's a substantial increase for the All-NBA guard.

Jalen Brunson humorously celebrated OG Anunoby’s USD 212 million deal

Jalen Brunson, 27, reacted quickly to OG's big deal on social media, joking about needing to borrow some money.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as usual, got the scoop first. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Free agent F OG Anunoby intends to sign a five-year, USD212 million contract to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Deal will include a player option and a trade kicker.”

Jalen Brunson was among the first to respond to the news, tweeting his support for his teammate with his signature humor.

“OG CAN I HOLD A DOLLAR!!!!!!!!”

Josh Hart, another former Villanova Wildcat, also quickly reacted to the news. Unlike Brunson, Hart simply called the Brit “Money Man” while congratulating his wing partner on X.

“Money Man OG [fire emoji]”

On the podcast, Hart joked that Anunoby can now pick up bar tabs for any team celebrations. "Congrats to him," Hart said. Brunson replied: "Congrats to us — we all won in this."