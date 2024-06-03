Jalen Brunson's Net Worth in 2024 - Salary, Endorsements and Investments

This exceptional season for Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks is worth noting. Playing as the point guard, Brunson became indispensable to the team, especially during the playoffs.

In the playoffs, Brunson consistently yielded high scores. He made history by becoming the first New Yorkick to earn a prodigious 47 points in a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Game 6, Brunson's score was 41 points with 12 assists, similar to the remarkable Oscar Robertson in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Brunson averaged 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in every game. His immense contribution to the Knicks saw the team conclude with a solid 50-32 record making their mark in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

In the following article, we dive into Jalen Brunson's net worth, delving into details about his salary, contract, and more.

What is Jalen Brunson's Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Jalen Brunson, a professional basketball player from America, possesses a staggering net worth of $20 million. Dallas had initially drafted Brunson in the 2018 NBA draft's second round as the 33rd pick.

However, he transferred to the NY Knicks before the 2022-2023 season. Even though the Knicks' advancement in mid-2024 did not happen despite Brunson's extraordinary postseason performance, his display was nothing short of breathtaking.

Born on August 31, 1996, in New Brunswick, NJ, Jalen is the son of Rick Brunson. He began his seasoned basketball career while at Stevenson High School.

Here, he managed an impressive average of 25.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in his senior year. His exceptional performance led him to secure the title of Illinois Mr. Basketball.

Additionally, he won the McDonald's All-American honors and was named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Jalen Brunson’s Salary

Jalen Brunson, a 2018 NBA draft pick, earns $23 million for the 2022-2023 NBA season. He is in the second year of a four-year contract with the New York Knicks, which he signed in 2022.

Brunson's salary breakdown is as follows:

- 2022-2023 season: $23 million

- 2023-2024 season: $26,346,666

- 2024-2025 season: $28 million

- 2025-2026 season: $25 million (player option)

On average, Brunson will make $26 million per season throughout his contract.

Jalen Brunson’s Career Earnings

Jalen Brunson entered an agreement with the New York Knicks for a contract of 4 years, totaling $104,000,000, an amount fully guaranteed. This deal ensures he receives a yearly average wage of $26,000,000.

For the 2024-25 season, Brunson's contract stipulates a base salary of $24,960,001, applying the same amount as a cap hit and dead cap value.

Brunson also sealed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for 4 years at a total of $6,112,770, with a guaranteed amount of $4,310,713 and an average yearly wage of $1,528,193.

Jalen Brunson’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks point guard, actively endorses a diverse range of brands, including Nike, Dunkin' Donuts, Bose, MSI Computers, and American Express.

Dollar Shave Club: Brunson is a brand ambassador for the popular subscription-based shaving service.

Hecho Tequila Soda: Brunson partners with this tequila-based soda brand, expanding his beverage endorsements.

American Express: Brunson has a deal with the financial services giant, solidifying his financial partnerships.

MSI Computers: Brunson endorses MSI, a well-known computer hardware brand, reflecting his tech interests.

Faherty Brand: Brunson partners with this fashion brand, showcasing his style and fashion sense.

Jalen Brunson’s Investments

Smart financial management and strategic investments are key components of J Brunson's net worth.

Exhibiting his interest in business and investments, Brunson contemplates investing in MSG Sports.

Managed diligently by financial advisors, his investment portfolio comprises an array of asset classes like bonds, real estate, stocks, and alternative investments.

Brunson's foray into the stock market, especially his investments in blue-chip companies and high-potential growth stocks, has brought about significant returns, enhancing his overall wealth.

Jalen Brunson’s House

Brunson's beautiful mansion near Dallas, Texas, is one of his most significant assets.

Covering over 7,000 square feet, the property boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two master suites with balconies that offer views of the pool area and the lake.

Jalen Brunson’s Cars

Jalen Brunson, the accomplished NBA player, showcases his passion for automotive excellence through his impressive collection of luxury cars, which includes a Porsche, Mercedes Benz AMG, and Cadillac.

Brunson demonstrates his love for cars and diversification of assets beyond basketball by investing in real estate holdings in New York and Illinois.

Brunson's collection highlights his wealth and refined taste in automobiles, with his Porsche, Mercedes Benz AMG, and Cadillac all renowned for their performance, luxury, and style.

The New York Knicks were eliminated from the 2024 NBA Championship contention after losing Game 7 to the Pacers. Their playoff run ended amidst injuries and a disappointing finish.

Despite a strong season and notable performances, injuries to key players like Jalen Brunson impacted their postseason journey, leading to discussions on offseason plans, including roster management and the pursuit of another star player to enhance their championship potential.

