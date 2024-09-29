Jalen Brunson Shares How Donte DiVincenzo Accidentally Knocked Out Josh Hart With a Thrown Weight

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who were college teammates at Villanova, have built a strong friendship that boosts their performance with the New York Knicks. Their close bond strengthens teamwork, playing a crucial role in the Knicks' success this season, as they secured second place in the Eastern Conference. Both players highlight the significance of camaraderie both on and off the court, which has been key in overcoming challenges and maintaining their competitive edge.

Recently, on the Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson shared an interesting story about his long-time friend Josh Hart. He described how Hart, at 29 years old, often clashed with their former teammate Donte DiVincenzo. In one altercation, Hart ended up knocked out by the end of the fight.

This incident occurred when they were Villanova teammates in the mid-2010s.

Hart and DiVincenzo likely had a heated argument in the gym, which escalated quickly. DiVincenzo lost control and threw a weight at Hart, striking him and knocking him out. Brunson vividly remembered the moment when Hart was unexpectedly hit.

“They were always the ones fighting. Josh and Donte. Donte threw a weight at his forehead and knocked him out,” Brunson said.

However, Hart downplayed the seriousness of the incidents, saying the arguments were just misunderstandings.

“It was just a couple of brotherly misunderstandings. I won both times, for the record. But it’s all water under the bridge. We love you, Donte,” Hart added.

These fights only strengthened the bond between the Villanova players. Their strong chemistry showed last season when they led the Knicks to an impressive playoff run, reaching the Eastern Conference Semi-finals and helping rebuild the franchise’s reputation in the East.

To maintain that momentum, the organization brought in another Villanova alum, Mikal Bridges, to strengthen the team further.

However, not everyone approved of this decision. According to NBA insider Mat Issa, DiVincenzo became unhappy in Manhattan. He disagreed with the franchise's plan for a Villanova reunion and realized that bringing in Bridges would likely reduce his playing time.

As a result, the Knicks included DiVincenzo in a trade package to the Timberwolves. The deal sent him and Julius Randle to Minneapolis, while Karl-Anthony Towns came to New York.

To win the championship in the 2024-2025 season, the New York Knicks must focus on several key strategies. Maximizing roster depth will be vital, with the addition of players like Mikal Bridges and a full season with OG Anunoby boosting both defense and scoring options.

In addition, managing player workloads is critical; head coach Tom Thibodeau needs to adjust his approach to minutes to avoid injuries, especially for key players like Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Finally, developing young talent is essential to building a sustainable competitive advantage. By nurturing the younger players' growth, the Knicks will be better prepared for high-pressure situations. Implementing these strategies will make the Knicks strong contenders for the title in the upcoming season.

