Jalen Brunson's Take on NFL vs NBA Sends Fans Into Frenzy; All You Need to Know

"Can players in the NBA play in the NFL?" Does NFL talent have access to the NBA? Jalen Brunson, a Philadelphia Eagles fan and star guard for the New York Knicks, attempted to address some of the most pressing questions from fans and even some players on Monday Night Football with former center Jason Kelce of the Eagles.

During his appearance on the ESPN broadcast, Kelce questioned Brunson about the ease of moving from the NBA to the NFL or vice versa.

“It's easier for an NBA guy to play in the NFL,” Brunson answered, shared via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. “Not saying it's easy… But like, if you're guarding the pick and roll, nah.”

Jalen Brunson was obviously not making fun of NFL players in front of Eagles legend Jason Kelce—especially not on Monday Night Football. But he makes the point that some NBA players' skills might be easier to apply to other sports, like football. Nevertheless, some people have responded to the All-Star guard's remarks online.

The account BestOdds.com (@BestOddsBets) warned NBA players about trying to guard Jason Kelce driving in for a layup.

Meanwhile, an X user named @Oliver_Bennett_ echoed the same sentiment, but in reverse.

NFL players have previously competed at a high level in basketball, despite the remarks made by fans. To start, the illustrious Terrell Owens attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to play basketball for his college education.

LeBron James, on the other hand, was formerly Ohio's top football prospect during his high school years. James was also extended a contract offer by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2011 season, which was cut short by the lockout. It's also true that if Brunson were to step onto the field, NFL players would probably trample him.

Despite a disappointing playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers in their previous season, Jalen Brunson's Knicks are poised for an exciting 2024 campaign. By acquiring Mikal Bridges, the team can score points while giving the lanky Boston Celtics more length to work with and disrupt guards like Tyrese Haliburton.

The Celtics' championship team is still together, though, and they have the crucial title experience. Paul George has been added by the Philadelphia 76ers as well. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Orlando Magic are primed to make a deep playoff run. The Eastern Conference appears to be gradually catching up, even though it is still weaker than the West.

