Jalen Carter reveals YT video of high school kid helped him almost intercept Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles had an outstanding win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. A moment of that match is going viral in which Jalen Carter, Eagle rookie defensive end, was almost able to intercept star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the game, Jalen Carter shed light on it, explaining that he got the idea of that move from a YouTube video that he saw.

Jalen Carter opens up about YouTube learning that helped him in Eagles vs Chiefs

In the first half of the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Kansas City Chiefs, Jalen Carter almost made things difficult for Patrick Mahomes. In the late of the first half, Mahomes was connected with Jerick McKinnon, running back on a short gain.

It helped Patrick Mahomes set the Chiefs with a 2nd and one at the 25-yard line with the Eagles. There were almost a couple of seconds left before the first half finished, and he needed to spike the football to Harrison Butker so he could try the short field goal set with McKinnon.

Jalen Carter, who was set on McKinnon, remembered a trick that he saw earlier on YouTube and tried to give it a shot. Surprisingly, he was almost close to catching the football with his trick, but that's when he got a timeout.

Later in the locker room, Jalen Carter was seen talking about the same trick that helped him almost get Patrick Mahomes and intercept a spike. "I see it on YouTube, some high school kid, he actually got TO crack the ball and I thought it's a good idea...," Jalen Carter said.

Interestingly, Mike Herndon, a reporter from Tennessee Tenants, was able to pull the same clip that Jalen Carter was talking about. In the video, we could see the kid doing the same thing that Jalen did on the field against the Chiefs. The only difference is that the kid was able to pull it off.

Despite not being able to pull the trick off, Jalen Carter and his team were still able to win against the Chiefs, and that too by 17-21.

Nevertheless, just imagine if Jalen Carter was able to pull this trick off. That would have been viral on the internet at the moment.

