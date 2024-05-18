Jalen Green and Draya Michele are now parents to a baby girl!

Their first child was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 2024. Draya Michele revealed the news on Instagram on May 17. Michele shared how her daughter's arrival added a new meaning to Mother's Day, which had been difficult since her father's passing in 2021.

In March 2024, his girlfriend Draya Michele, a model and media personality, announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She did not specifically name the father, but rumors linked Green to the baby. The couple has a major age difference, with Michele being 39 and Green being 22.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been romantically linked since August 2023. Here's a breakdown of their relationship.

Their relationship became public in August 2023 when they were spotted together. FYI, Draya Michele has two sons from previous relationships. Her eldest is just a year older than Green himself.

Jalen is embracing this new phase after he missed the playoffs in his rookie season. Green played well, and the Rockets even made a late-season push towards the playoffs. However, they started the season with a poor record and couldn't overcome the deficit.

Losses to teams like the Golden State Warriors, who were also fighting for a playoff spot, hurt the Rockets' chances. Even if they had the same record as a playoff team, the Rockets might have lost the tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups.

Also, the Houston Rockets, Green's team, are currently in a rebuilding phase. Looking ahead, Green's strong play is a positive sign for the Rockets' future.

Who is Draya Michele's first baby daddy?

Draya Michele's first baby daddy is a man named Kniko Howard Sr. He is the father of her eldest son, Kniko Howard Jr. Draya gave birth to Kniko Jr. in 2002 when she was 17 years old. For a while, the identity of Kniko Jr.'s father remained a mystery. There were even rumors that former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was the father, but Draya shut down that speculation in 2016.

Who else did Draya Michele have kids with?

Draya Michele also had a baby with ex-NFL star, Orlando Scandrick. Their son, Jru, was born on April 8, 2024.

Draya Michele and former NFL star Orlando Scandrick had a long and on-and-off relationship. They reportedly began dating in 2013. Their relationship went through several breakups throughout the years, with accusations of infidelity surfacing at least once.

Scandrick proposed to Draya in 2015 with a hefty engagement ring. However, the couple faced challenges soon after. In December 2015, Draya announced they had ended their engagement. Reports emerged that Scandrick even filed a restraining order against Draya, though it was later dropped.

Orlando also has twin daughters, Taylor and Tatiana, from another relationship.

Does Jalen Green have more kids?

News also surfaced earlier in 2024 that another woman, Myah Lakopo, had a daughter with Jalen in February. There are reports that they weren't in a serious relationship and Green has not publicly acknowledged this child.