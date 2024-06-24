Jalen Green’s Girlfriend Draya Michele Opens Up on Dealing With Relationship Haters: ‘We Just Block It Out’

Jalen Green and his girlfriend Draya Michele continue to navigate their relationship with grace despite continuous criticism around their well-sought togetherness. The couple who has been standing strong since August 2023 found themselves in the spotlight amid their newfound parenthood journey.

Following the birth of their first child together in May 2024, Draya and Green have chosen to prioritize their family and block out the noise of detractors.

Jalen Green and girlfriend Draya Michele shuts relationship haters

In a recent interaction with TMZ, Draya and Green shared insights into their parenting style and reaffirmed their unwavering bond amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding their relationship. Draya, a mother of two sons from previous relationships, commended their newborn daughter as a "really good baby" and hinted at a collaborative approach to parenting with Green.

During her short chat with TMZ, Draya said, “We try to stay off the internet and not really listen to that kind of stuff. We also don’t care… we just block it out and we mind our business.”

Despite the 17-year age gap between them sparking public curiosity, the couple remains unfazed, choosing to focus on their love and commitment rather than the opinions of outsiders. “Love is love at the end of the day,” the couple further added.

As they navigate the complexities of balancing a high-profile relationship with parenthood, Draya and Green stand united in their resolve to tune out negativity and embrace the journey ahead, undeterred by the scrutiny that surrounds them.

Jalen Green recently welcomed first child with Draya Michele

Jalen Green and his girlfriend Draya Michele recently welcomed a baby girl into the world, marking a special moment for the couple. Their daughter was born on Mother's Day, May 12, 2024, as joyfully shared by Draya Michele on Instagram a few days later.

The arrival of their newborn brought a new layer of significance to Mother's Day for Draya, who had experienced challenges since the passing of her father in 2021. This heartwarming news has captured the attention of fans and well-wishers alike, celebrating the addition to the growing family.

The relationship between Jalen Green, the rising NBA star, and Draya Michele, a celebrated model and media personality, blossomed publicly in August 2023. Despite a significant age gap between Michele, 39, and Green, 22, they have found love and happiness together.

Draya Michele has been a pillar of support for Green, especially during his rookie NBA season with the Houston Rockets, where he has showcased promising talent amid the team's rebuilding phase.

