Jalen Hurts Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Quarterback Jalen Hurts announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Bry Burrows. Hurts and Burrows shared the news with Essence magazine, revealing that he proposed before the 2024 NFL season began.

Essence published a photo of the couple following their engagement, which appeared to occur in a tropical setting surrounded by lit candles and red rose petals. Hurts told Essence that he had known Burrows was "the one" for a long time.

“I realized it a long time ago,” he said. “At this point in my life, that feeling is irreplaceable. I believe that’s what has brought us to where we are now.”

Engagement rumors emerged last week when Burrows was spotted in Sao Paulo, Brazil, supporting Jalen Hurts and wearing an engagement ring. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback approached Burrows in the stands, and the ring became visible when she hugged him. Burrows attended the game at Corinthians Arena to watch Hurts and the Eagles secure a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The couple only confirmed the engagement this week.

Last week, Bry Burrows fueled engagement rumors when she was spotted in São Paulo, Brazil, cheering for Jalen Hurts and wearing an engagement ring. As the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback approached her in the stands, the ring became noticeable when she hugged him.

Burrows attended the game at Corinthians Arena to support Hurts and the Eagles as they secured a Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The couple remained silent on the engagement rumors until they made an official announcement this week.

Advertisement

Jalen Hurts currently plays as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, after signing a five-year contract extension worth $255 million on April 17, 2023.

This contract made him the highest-paid player in NFL history, with an average annual salary of $51 million. It includes $110 million fully guaranteed at signing, and a total of $179 million guaranteed over the contract’s length.

For the 2024 season, Hurts will earn a base salary of $1,125,000, along with a $38,875,000 signing bonus, leading to a cap hit of $13,558,800. The contract also includes performance incentives and a full no-trade clause, highlighting the Eagles' strong commitment to Hurts as their starting quarterback.

ALSO READ: Lil Wayne Expresses Disappointment after Kendrick Lamar Takes Stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Felt Like S**t’