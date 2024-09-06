Jalen Ramsey Signs 3-Year, USD 72.3M Extension with Dolphins: A Look at NFL's Top 5 Highest-Paid CBs

Jalen Ramsey is now the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. The Miami Dolphins signed Ramsey to a three-year, $72.3 million contract, which includes $55.3 million in guaranteed money.

This extension places Ramsey at the top of the league in terms of average annual salary, just days after Denver Broncos' Patrick Surtain II set a new benchmark. The Dolphins mark Ramsey’s third team in his NFL career.

Initially drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round in 2016, Ramsey played four years with the Jaguars before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. During his four seasons with the Rams, he contributed to their Super Bowl 56 victory at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In 2023, the Rams traded him to Miami.

Ramsey suffered a knee injury during his first training camp with the Dolphins, causing him to miss the start of the 2023 season. Despite this, he played in 10 games, recording 22 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections in his first season in Miami.

Exploring NFL’s Top 5 Highest Paid CB

As of September 6, 2024, the top five highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL are:

Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins)

Ramsey signed a 3-year, $72.3 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $24.1 million and $55.3 million guaranteed. A 7-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion with the Rams in 2021, Ramsey recorded 3 interceptions and 22 tackles in 10 games during his first season with Miami.

Advertisement

Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos)

Surtain is on a 4-year, $96 million deal with an AAV of $24 million. Known for his lockdown coverage, Surtain has quickly emerged as one of the top young cornerbacks in the league.

Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers)

Alexander secured a 4-year, $84 million contract, earning $21 million per year. A 2-time Pro Bowler, he is recognized for his excellent ball skills and coverage ability.

A.J. Terrell (Atlanta Falcons)

Terrell's 4-year, $81 million contract brings him an AAV of $20.25 million. His standout coverage skills have made him a key player for the Falcons.

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Ward signed a 5-year, $100.5 million contract with an AAV of $20.1 million. Known for his speed and playmaking ability, Ward has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections.

These contracts reflect the increasing financial investment teams are making in elite cornerbacks, highlighting their crucial role in defensive strategies.

ALSO READ: What Is the PUP List in NFL? Everything to Know about Ins and Outs of Regulations for Injured Players