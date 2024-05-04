Jamahal Hill Expresses Desire to Dominate Alex Pereira in Potential Rematch

Alex Pereira’s dominant victory over Jamahal Hill is considered one of the best knockouts of the year. Sweet Dreams looks for a rematch against the Brazilian fighter and anticipated to turn the tides for their potential second bout.

Jamahal Hill reveals his intentions to prove himself in the potential rematch. The American fighter spoke on his shortcomings during UFC 300 and his intention to dominate Alex Pereira in their second fight.

Jamahal Hill Anticipates Dominant Victory Against Alex Pereira in Rematch

The UFC 300 was one of the best sporting events of 2024. With an action-packed card, fighters like Max Holloway and Weili Zhang displayed impressive performances in the octagon.

The main fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill had fans at the edge of their seats, anticipating a knockout from the Brazilian contender. Just like they accepted, Poatan finished Sweet Dreams in the first round despite suffering a groin shot.

Following the fight, a disappointed Jamahal Hill spoke of a potential rematch against Poatan on multiple instances. In a recent interview, the American fighter predicted to dominate Alex Pereira in their eagerly-awaited second fight.

“I have every intention on fighting Alex again,” said Hill. The fighter expressed his desire to step into the octagon to face the Brazilian. He also spoke of his disinterest concerning the Light Heavyweight Championship belt and only wanting to prove his worth.

“I feel that, running it back, I definitely dominate that fight,” said Jamahal Hill. Despite suffering a first-round knockout loss against the Brazilian fighter, Sweet Dreams believes in turning the tides in their potential rematch.

Jamahal Hill is set to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler. The American contender is predicted to redeem himself in this comeback fight following the brutal loss against Pereira.

Jamahal Hill Reveals He Took ‘No Damage’ Against Alex Pereira

The much-anticipated fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill met an unfortunate ending for Sweet Dreams as he got knocked out by Poatan in the first round.

Although referee Herb Dean stopped the fighter following a vicious left hook and brutal ground-and-pound, Sweet Dreams expresses the limited damage he suffered from his fight against Pereira.

On his YouTube channel, the American fighter touched on his loss and future opponents. He claimed to suffer ‘a fall’ during the first round.

“I took no damage,” said Jamahal Hill, disregarding the brutal hammer fists connected by Alex Pereira. The fighter revealed the fact that he was coherent during the knockout and remembered the incident.

The fighter also denied the groin shot he hit Alex Pereira with. Jamahal Hill claimed the illegal shot to be a kick to the hip.

Fans took to social media to call out Hill for these claims. Disregarding the accusations, Sweet Dreams anticipates a rematch against Alex Pereira, in which he predicts to emerge victorious in a dominant fashion.