Jamahal Hill Goes Off On UFC After Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Announcement: ‘This Is Terrible For The Sport’

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill sounded off on Khalil Rountree getting a title shot fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 307. It appears like the former champion does not agree with the organization's matchmaking.

Poatan's former rival believes that the challenger gets an unfair advantage. Calling the rankings ‘pointless,’ Jamahal Hill gets irate at UFC 307. Sweet Dreams’ vested interest comes from the fact that he should have been the one fighting The War Horse, not Alex Pereira.

Dana White announces UFC 307 headlined by Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree for the light heavyweight championship title. Jamahal Hill, who was supposed to fight The War Horse, and had lost his fight against Poatan, had a say in the matter.

“Can’t believe what I just saw announced!!! So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of a failed drug test for a banned substance and gets rewarded with a title shot?!! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless,” said Jamahal Hill.

Fans alongside Jamahal Hill believe Khalil Rountree is getting an unfair title shot. The War Horse was scheduled to fight Sweet Dreams at UFC 303 but had to withdraw after being tested positive for a banned substance and received a two-month suspension. As Hill was also forced to pull out due to injury, the fight never came to fruition.

Watching Khalil Rountree get a title shot before Jamahal Hill, who wanted a rematch against Pereira for the title, appears irate at the UFC matchmakers. Another contender in the division who deserves the title shot also spoke up and went after Sweet Dreams.

Advertisement

Magomed Ankalaev is often named among contenders who deserve to get a title shot against Pereira. The Russian contender, however, had a difference of opinion with Jamahal Hill. He believes that he will climb the ranks and eventually get to challenge Alex for the belt and does not want fans to feel sorry for him.

“Why is Jamahal Hill crying? Pereira just made you sleep; get back in the like and work your way up or be ready for Abu Dhabi because Rakic may pull out,” said Ankalaev. The Russian light heavyweight contender anticipates UFC 308 opponent Aleksandr Rakic to pull out, for Sweet Dreams to step in on short notice.

Since defending his title against Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira looks to dominate Khalil Rountree, who is on an impressive win streak. The American fighter, despite being told it is an unfair title shot, anticipates getting a massive upset victory at UFC 307.

Advertisement