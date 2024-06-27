Jamahal Hill Warns Alex Pereira Ahead of Championship Defense Against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303

Fight fans will now have to wait two more days to witness the UFC 303 extravaganza, where UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will lock horns with former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. Alex will be defending his light heavyweight crown for the second time.

Ahead of the UFC 303 showdown between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, former UFC light heavyweight champion and rival of Stone Hand issued a warning to him before stepping inside the cage this weekend.

Jamahal Hill posted a YouTube video in which he expressed, “Alex (Pereira) has got his own task ahead of him this weekend. He is fighting Jiri Prochazka, defending his title. Best of luck to you in this rematch because if you lose. I don’t give a f*** if they offer me a title shot. It’s me and you. You win. Imma go starch the next guy and I’ll see you soon. You lose. I see you real soon.”

The bitter rivalry between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill started when they faced each other for the first time at UFC 300 pay-per-view. Sweet Dream challenged Stone Hand for his lost championship crown, which he technically never lost. He had to vacate it after he was severely injured.

Going into the fight, Jamahal Hill mocked Alex Pereira, which rubbed the champion the wrong way at the UFC 300. Pereira shocked the world after he knocked out Jamahal Hill in round one in a vicious manner. He even mocked Jamahal Hill with a famous tikTok hand gesture used by Khaby Lame when Hill was left unconscious on the ground.

The gesture of Alex Pereira pissed Jamahal Hill, and he promised his fans and Poatan that once he faces Pereira in the rematch, he will viciously knockout him just like Isreal Adesanya knocked him out at Miami.

Jiri Prochazka Claims Alex Pereira Uses Spiritual Rituals to win UFC fights

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazaka is scheduled to square off against Alex Pereira at UFC 303 pay-per-view at the main event on short notice.

This is not the first time Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have faced each other in the UFC octagon. Last year at UFC 295, Poatan and BJP locked horns for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship.

Alex Pereira managed to catch the Czech Samurai with a clean hook punch, and the referee stopped the match. Stone Hand was announced as the winner and was crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Recently, Jiri Prochazka appeared at the UFC 303 media day and claimed that Alex Pereira uses spiritual rituals to win UFC fights.

Jiri Prochazka said, “He [Alex Pereira] is doing these rituals before the fight. Everybody can feel that. What's around him, and what's going on? And I think that Alex can't fight without that. So that's something [that] he uses normally in fighting. Let's see. Right now, this is my challenge to him if we can fight in a clear way in this case.”

The UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka will take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States of America. Only one fighter will stand tall with his hands raised and his championship wrapped around his waist.