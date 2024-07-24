Ja’Marr Chase Takes Cue From Joe Burrow as He Also Flexes Buzz Cut Ahead of NFL 2024-25 Season

The Bengals quarterback arrived at training camp on Tuesday with a bleached blonde hairdo that evoked strong early-aughts Eminem vibes. "Guess who's back," the Bengals X account said with a photo of their star quarterback.

But, Joe Burrow is not the only Cincinnati Bengals player with a fresh look this season. Burrow arrived at training camp sporting a bleach blond buzz cut on Tuesday, while wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase opted to take off his distinctive braids.

Burrow and Chase have been experimenting with daring fashion choices since entering the league in 2020. Burrow made his modeling debut last month, walking the runway at the Vogue World: Paris 2024 fashion show.

The former LSU standout made female NFL fans drool as he walked the catwalk in a black Peter Do suit with satin lapels and an open back, revealing nothing below.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase looking for a new contract

Ja'Marr Chase, a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, stood in front of his locker and swayed back and forth as he considered the most crucial component of his forthcoming contract extension.

Chase finally agreed on "up-front money" during the January media session, but subsequently stressed that it was guaranteed money. However, the details are a little more complicated. When asked if he wanted the guaranteed income extended into the second year of a prospective agreement, the normally chatty Chase zipped up.

It is now normal for top-tier players to have money guaranteed into the second and even third years of their contracts. The Minnesota Vikings will guarantee up to $25 million in the third year of Justin Jefferson's new contract deal.

However, the Bengals and Green Bay Packers are among the few clubs that do not provide guaranteed money to non-quarterbacks who sign veteran contracts, according to contract terms examined by ESPN via the Roster Management System. However, both franchises compensate for this by offering significant benefits.

As Chase pursues his new contract, whether he can shatter the Bengals' compensation structure will be interesting to monitor. Any changes will be significant for future negotiations. Rick Spielman, the Minnesota Vikings' general manager from 2012 to 2021, stated that any deviation by the Bengals with Chase would establish a precedent.

When quarterback Joe Burrow got his record-breaking deal at the start of the 2023 season, $219 million of his $275 million was effectively guaranteed, according to data from Roster Management System.

That included base salaries for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons and also $90 million in option bonuses. The structure is similar to the deal Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a few months before Burrow's contract.

