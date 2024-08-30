Ja’Marr Chase Wants To Become Highest Paid WR in the League Surpassing LSU Mate Justin Jefferson by ‘1 Cent’

When Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase entered the league as a first-round choice in the 2021 NFL Draft, he promised to smash records. However, no one knew he was referring to a record for being the highest-paid receiver.

According to CBS, Ja'Marr Chase is seeking a new contract that is just one penny more than Justin Jefferson's, intending to be the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. Jefferson got a four-year, $140 million contract with the Vikings in June, and Chase now wants to be the NFL's highest-paid receiver.

According to CBS, the NFL network's Ian Rapport says this first: "My understanding is that the two parties are currently talking about a long-term contract that, if he gets it, will require him to either: tie for the highest-paid receiver with Justin Jefferson or defeat Justin Jefferson by one penny, which I assume is the aim of Ja'Marr Chase."

Chase wants to outbid Jefferson by a single cent, so it looks like a four-year extension at USD 140,000.10 will suffice. Chase has been a hold-in since training camp began, as he seeks a new contract despite having two years remaining on his current contract, which pays the 24-year-old USD 1.055 million in basic salary this year and has a fifth-year option at USD 21.82 million.

Interestingly, the agreement will favor the Bengals because Chase still has two years on his rookie contract, whereas Jefferson just had one season left when he inked his extension . The benefit of making a contract now is that they can stretch Chase's cap hits across six seasons.

If the Bengals matched Jefferson's offer (or paid him one cent more), Chase would be under contract for the next six years for a total of USD 162.88 million, or USD 27.15 million per year, which sounds far more team-friendly than USD 40 million per year.

The Cincinnati Bengals are under pressure to finish this deal before the season begins. Recent events have shown difficulties between Chase and the organization, creating concerns about his participation in the upcoming season opener against the Patriots. Bengals owner Mike Brown has shown a desire to keep Chase, although a new agreement may not be reached until Week 1.



While Chase's contract expectations are apparent, the Bengals are in uncharted territory with a player requesting a new deal so early in his rookie contract. If the Bengals fail to reach an agreement quickly, Chase may have to make difficult decisions about his participation in games this season.

Chase and Jefferson are familiar with one another because they were both members of the National Championship-winning LSU Tigers squad that dominated collegiate football in 2019-2020. Chase was overjoyed for Justin when he signed the deal in June, and he congratulated his old LSU colleague Justin Jefferson on his record contract extension with the caption 'BREAK DA BANK'.

Chase and Jefferson played together at LSU for two seasons, from 2018 to 2019. They were a part of the famous Tigers squad that won the national championship in 2019 with a 15-0 record and an FBS-leading 48.4 points per game. Joe Burrow earned the Heisman Trophy for that squad, passing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns.