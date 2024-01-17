James Dolan accused of sexual assault in lawsuit involving Harvey Weinstein; Knicks owner responds

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

A federal lawsuit was launched Tuesday by a Tennessee woman against James Dolan, the chair of Madison Square and the governor of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, accusing him of forcing her into unwanted sexual encounters almost ten years ago and also setting up a meeting with the infamous Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who she also claimed sexually assaulted her.

Kellye Croft filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. According to the documents she was employed as a licensed massage therapist when she encountered Dolan in the autumn of 2013 during a tour with a rock band, the Eagles.

Dolan's band, JD & The Straight Shot, was the Eagle's opening act during that tour.

The lawsuit details an instance where Dolan was "extremely assertive and coerced Ms. Croft into unwilling sex." Following encounters in the lawsuit suggest Dolan called Croft to his room, where he advanced towards her inappropriately, to which she felt dictated to comply.

Croft's allegations include an incident in January 2014 when Dolan facilitated her trip to Los Angeles to join the tour. She claims to have met Weinstein at The Beverly Hills Hotel where Dolan was accommodating her, and that Weinstein introduced himself as one of Dolan's "best friends" and inquired if she was the massage therapist Dolan had spoken highly of.

Advertisement

She asserted that Weinstein sexually abused her at the hotel. After informing Dolan about the incident, she claims, he dismissed Weinstein as "a troubled person" with "serious issues." Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

This episode, according to the lawsuit, took place before Weinstein's conviction on multiple counts of sexual abuse in 2017, as reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

The lawsuit also suggests the Dolan was oblivious to Weinstein's alleged history of abuses, despite their close friendship. Dolan, a director in The Weinstein Company in 2015 and 2016, released a song with his band in 2018, titled I Should've Known, which he subsequently linked, to a degree, with Weinstein.

Legal battle unfolds: Allegations, denials, and the path to the courtroom

Croft, who is now 38, is seeking justice in the form of a jury trial and aims to acquire damages yet to be specified.

James Dolan's lawyer, E. Danya Perry, vehemently rejected the accusations. Perry stated in a written reply that Croft and Dolan had a friendly relationship and there is no substance to the allegations against Dolan.

Perry also alleged that the mentions of Harvey Weinstein were an attempt to skew public sentiment and seemed to be copied from previous cases against Weinstein. Perry expressed surprise and disappointment that Croft had agreed to these retaliatory claims set forth by a lawyer who, despite several attempts, failed to win any case against Dolan.

Perry confidently stated that they possess convincing evidence to prove their case, which they eagerly look forward to demonstrating in court.

Lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, representing Weinstein, also dismissed the accusation in a statement. Bonjean asserted that Weinstein staunchly refutes the baseless charges in the recent lawsuit and anticipates that the court proceedings will bring the truth to light.

Weinstein, who received an original punitive sentence of 23 years for sexual assault, got an escalated sentence by another 16 years last year due to an unrelated case of rape and sexual assault.

ALSO READ: Watch: Hilarious viral clip shows Russell Westbrook daring a trash-talking fan to say it to his face and getting exactly what he asked