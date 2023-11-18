James Harden notches FIRST WIN with LA Clippers, seals victory over former team Houston Rockets

James Harden had been under tremendous scrutiny recently, but he reminded everyone on Friday why the Los Angeles Clippers had signed him to their roster.

Harden played a significant role in the Clippers' 106-100 victory over the Houston Rockets, ending a streak of six successive defeats, five of which had occurred with Harden on the team.

This victory had resulted from the most James Harden-esque offensive play: a 3-pointer accompanied by a foul.

Harden had stood unrivaled in NBA history, having secured more 4-point plays than any other player, a skill that was pivotal in last Friday's tied game with less than ten seconds remaining.

He had also converted the consequential free throw, consequently rendering the Rockets' final possession insignificant.

Harden demonstrated his true ability, closing the game with 24 points from 8-of-11 field goals, supplemented by nine rebounds and seven assists, his most impressive performance to date as a Clippers player.

This effective play may have correlated with Russell Westbrook's reduced contribution, as he was deployed from the bench only, contributing just 17 minutes on Friday.

James Harden climbs NBA's all-time assists list

In the game, James Harden, the 2018 MVP, created an NBA milestone by advancing in the all-time assists list.

Before the match started, Harden, with 7,036 career assists, had been at par with Hall of Famer Tony Parker, securing the 19th position on the assists list.

Harden has now outshined Parker and has Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway (7,095 assists) in his sights to surpass next.

With averages of 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in his first five games, Harden had demonstrated impressive form.

He had been shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in these games since his recent trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 34-year-old pro had been the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft from Arizona State and is currently playing his 15th season in the league.

Harden's basketball CV includes not just the 76ers and Clippers, but also stints with the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the previous season, Harden's average stats had been 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

He had achieved these impressive numbers while shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 58 games with the 76ers.

