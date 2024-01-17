James Harden reportedly wants long-term contract with Clippers to end NBA career but fans are not buying it

In the middle of Tuesday night's NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, reports surfaced indicating that James Harden is looking to secure a long-term contract and wrap up his basketball career with the Clippers.

The veteran point guard, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, expressed his desire to make a lasting commitment to the Clippers.

However, the response from Clippers fans on X (formerly Twitter), suggests a lack of confidence in Harden's commitment.

One fan remarked, "This is the 4th time," alluding to Harden's previous statements expressing a desire to retire with his previous teams, namely the Rockets, Nets, and Sixers.

Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning the consistency of Harden's declarations.

Comments like, "I hope this is true but hasn’t he said this about every team since Houston," and "Has he not said this on every team he's ever been on? Lol," flooded social media.

One X user shared skepticism with a tweet, "This is the 4th place he’s positive he wants to end his career in," hinting at the perceived repetitiveness of Harden's career-ending aspirations.

Additional reactions highlighted the pattern of Harden's statements regarding retirement plans for each of his former teams.

One fan pointed out, "He’s said the same thing about Houston, and then Brooklyn, AND THEN Philadelphia," expressing doubt about the sincerity of his latest proclamation.

Another NBA fan took a humorous approach, suggesting, "Bro gave up on three different franchises, just wait until he ends up in Guangdong soon to end his career."

Shifting focus to Harden's NBA journey, the seasoned player was drafted third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA draft.

His early years with the Thunder earned him the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2012.

Despite contributing significantly to the team's success, contract negotiations faltered, leading to his trade to the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2012–13 NBA season.

Harden's impact with the Rockets was substantial, with notable achievements such as multiple NBA scoring titles and an MVP award in 2018.

In the 2020–21 season, he sought a trade, ultimately landing with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded again to the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2022 deadline.

Finally, the Los Angeles Clippers obtained Harden from the 76ers on November 1, 2023.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, James Harden has played in 35 games, averaging 34.0 minutes per game.

He's been a consistent scoring force, putting up 16.9 points per game with a shooting efficiency of 45.2% from the field.

Harden has displayed his prowess from beyond the arc, making 2.7 three-pointers per game at a 41.9% success rate on 6.5 attempts.

At the free-throw line, Harden has been reliable, boasting an 87.4% accuracy, making 4.2 free throws per game out of 4.8 attempts.

He's also contributed on the boards, averaging 4.6 rebounds per game, with 0.3 offensive rebounds and 4.3 defensive rebounds.

Harden's playmaking skills have been on display with an impressive 8.4 assists per game.

However, turnovers have been a part of his game, averaging 2.7 per game. On the defensive end, he's been active with 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks, and 2.1 personal fouls per game.

Harden's overall impact on the court is reflected in his Fantasy Points (FP) per game, totaling 38.7. He has recorded 10 double-doubles (DD2) so far in the season and has notched any triple-doubles (TD3).

The plus-minus (+/-) stat stands at 6.1, indicating his positive influence on the team's point differential when he's on the court.

