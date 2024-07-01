James Harden Signs 2-Year USD 70 Mn Deal With Clippers as Lakers Fail to Land Yet Another Star on LeBron James' Radar

On Sunday, June 30, as the NBA free agency initiated across the league, James Harden seemed to establish his future with the Los Angeles Clippers. ESPN reported that Harden intended to enter into a two-year contract worth $70 million with the Clippers. The Athletic's sources revealed that the deal incorporated a player option for the second year.

Before the beginning of the 2023-24 season, the superstar negotiated his exit from the Philadelphia 76ers and was subsequently traded to Los Angeles. He participated in 72 matches with the Clippers, scoring an average of 16.6 points,8.5 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. Clippers posted a 51-31 record for the year and secured the fourth position in the Western Conference. However, the Dallas Mavericks ousted Los Angeles from the playoffs.

Concerning LeBron James' free agency objectives for the Lakers, Dave McMenamin from ESPN initially linked three free agents to LeBron James' preferred list. Of these, two have already consented to contracts with other teams, leaving Klay Thompson unsigned.

Among the three players for whom James was ready to accept a pay cut to provide the Lakers with more space for signing the star, Harden was one. However, Harden chose to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, another player on the list, has settled terms with the Washington Wizards, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

In late October, Harden was traded to the Clippers and played a critical role in reversing the course of the team's season. Following a 3-7 record in the initial ten games, the Clippers exhibited a 34-15 record by early February, chiefly owing to Harden's offensive contribution.

James Harden's seasonal durability and playoff impact

This season, James Harden exhibited his seasonal durability, making an appearance in 72 games - the highest he's achieved since the 2018-19 season. Despite the limited availability of Leonard in the Clippers' inaugural playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, managed reasonable averages of 21.2 points and 8.0 assists per, demonstrating his potential to contribute dynamically.

Even though Harden's scoring number trickled down when playing with Kawhi Leonard and George, he complimented the team with his much-needed facilitation skills, pick-and-roll execution, isolated scoring, and valuable three-pointer shooting. With George's departure, it's sure that the Clippers will heavily rely on Harden to deliver big plays.

