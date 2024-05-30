Jamie Foxx Sides With Doc Rivers Over Never Ending Michael Jordan-LeBron James GOAT Debate

The LeBron James-Michale Jordan GOAT debate is far from over. And we could say that the basketball community is not getting over it anytime soon.

There have been tons and tons of videos, articles and blogs all debating who is the Greatest of All Time in the NBA. One similar post resurfaced on Instagram when a handle with username lbjhistory, boasting an astounding 419K followers posted a clip of Doc Rivers advocating for LeBron James and why he picked the Los Angeles Lakers’ big man over Michael Jordan.

However, nothing new for the online NBA community, fans rallied to the comment section to write paragraphs over paragraphs backing their personal favorite between Michael ‘Jumpman’ Jordan and LeBron ‘King’ James.

The commenting area came as a surprise for many as none other than the Hollywood star Jamie Foxx himself gave full marks to Rivers' verdict and commented unhesitantly.

Reacting to the Instagram video/reel, the academy award winner for the movie Ray(2004), wrote: “Preach”

However, the clip featured Doc Rivers' six year old video from April, 2018, when he was featured in The Soul of Basketball on YouTube where he was interviewed by the host Ian Thomsen.

Doc Rivers advocated for LeBron James’ GOAT status at Cleveland Cavaliers

At the time of the interview, Doc Rivers was the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers and LeBron James was heading towards the end of his stint at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, James' reign as the greatest of all time Cavaliers witnessed a mix of triumphs and tumult during his final days with the team. As the team transitioned from NBA champions to facing uncertainties over two roller-coaster seasons, there was a palpable shift in the dynamics within the organization.

LeBron's departure for the Los Angeles Lakers marked a significant turning point, leaving the Cavaliers to grapple with the aftermath of his decision and the subsequent impact on team morale and performance.

But as per Rivers, his vocals seemed clear during those days and he did not back off from acknowledging LeBron’s greatness.

In the above clip, he puts his comparison this way: “Look at Michael. It took Michael seven years to win an NBA title. It's because he didn't trust the system, he wanted to dominate himself. He didn't get the importance of using his teammates and using everyone else. But no one criticized Michael back then.”

His words seemed to hold a bit of ground as he made a valid comparison as James was in the critics’ eyes right after he put his foot on the basketball court.

“The difference between Michael and LeBron: when Michael came into the league, he surprised everybody with how great he was. When LeBron came into the league, they expected him to be great. So it was already on him. Michael, in some ways, we allowed him to grow into greatness. We didn't allow LeBron that. And he's still over cheap,” he further added.

