Jan Blachowicz Unhappy With UFC 307 Booking, Accuses Company of Providing ‘Special Protection’ to Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira will be coming back for the third time this year! After defending his light heavyweight title twice this year already, Alex Pereira will be facing Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. However, things have become heated since this fight was announced. A large portion of the public has expressed dissatisfaction with the booking, stating that a more able fighter deserved this title shot. Continuing the thread of protest, UFC light heavyweight fighter Jan Blachowicz has chimed in to express his concern about the same.

Blachowicz, who was touted as a probable title contender, accused the UFC of providing ‘special protection’ to Alex Pereira. In a recent social media post, the #4 ranked UFC light heavyweight stated, “With all due respect to Khalil but there are at least two higher ranked contenders who are ready to fight Poatan. He doesn't need special protection.” Khalil Rountree Jr. is ranked number 8 in the division and has also been involved in a controversy recently.

In the UFC 303 card, Rountree was scheduled to make an appearance. Unfortunately, the fighter was found taking banned substances, which resulted in his suspension from the event. Such a background had made fighters like Jamahal Hill lash out Dana White and co. While giving due credit to Khalil Rountree Jr., a majority of fighters have hinted at the fact that getting a title shot out of nowhere was quite perplexing.

A glance at Rountree’s performance will reveal that the fighter last fought in October 2023. However, he is currently on a five-fight winning streak. Having beaten the likes of Anthony Smith, Rountree should be feeling confident coming into the bout. However, on the other hand, the champion, Alex Pereira, has been in murderous form this year. Initially featured in the main event of UFC 300, Pereira decimated Jamahal Hill within a round to retain his title.

Next up, Poatan once again stepped up in UFC 303 and this time he knocked over Jiri Prochazka in the second round. Although Pereira was recently involved in a sexual abuse controversy, that does not seem to have affected the focus of the light heavyweight champion.

Earlier, Alex Pereira mentioned that he was ready to face whoever the UFC wanted him to. And if the Brazilian can pick up his third victory this year, it would surely be a huge boost for him in his quest to go up to the heavyweight division. Thus, with the light heavyweight division riled up, it remains to be seen what happens next.