Janel Grant Files Petition Against WWE’s Wellness Doctor; Says He Gave Her Undisclosed Pills on Vince McMahon’s Instructions

Trigger Warning: The article contains a brief mention of rape and sexual assault allegations.

Ex-WWE employee Janel Grant, who had filed the sexual trafficking lawsuit against WWE, former Chairman Vince McMahon, and John Laurinatis, has now filed a petition against WWE’s alleged Wellness doctor and his clinic.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Janel Grant has filed a pre-action discovery petition today against Dr Carlton Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc., for giving undisclosed treatment to Janel Grant on the instructions of Vince McMahon.

What does Janel Grant claim in her petition?

The Ex WWE employee has said that she was sent to the clinic in November 2019 under Vince McMahon’s direction and said that she was given treatments that weren’t disclosed to her, including the I.V. fusions.

In the petition, Grant claimed that when she asked Doctor Colker about the substance of the pills she was given, Colker snubbed her and questioned if she trusted him. She also claimed that Colker knew about the non-disclosure agreement signed between Vince McMahon and Janel Grant in January 2022.

Her attorney says, “On multiple visits, Dr. Colker prescribed Ms. Grant with “adrenal trays” or “adrenal supplement trays,” provided by his office, and instructed her to take the unmarked pills daily. Dr. Colker did not explain the substances, dosages, or purpose of the pills to Ms. Grant beyond purportedly addressing her symptoms of fatigue. When Ms. Grant asked Dr. Colker about the substance of the supplement trays and specifically which substance(s) caused her to experience nausea, he responded with pushback about trust, including, “If you don’t trust me, we have bigger problems.”

Vince McMahon hired physical therapist for threesomes

In the lawsuit, Grant said that Vince McMahon hired a physical therapist from an unnamed clinic (referred to as an alternative clinic in the petition) to participate in threesomes involving Vince McMahon and Janel Grant. She alleged that Vince pressured her into these kinds of acts.

She also alleged that a Peak Wellness employee was involved in “several instances of sexual abuse” against Grant by Vince McMahon. She also said that Vince McMahon once asked her to see a physician who is referred to as ‘Celebrity Doctor’ who is said to have operated out of the anonymized ‘Alternative Clinic.’

It hasn’t been confirmed whether the doctor referred to as ‘Celebrity Doctor’ is Colker. However, he has worked with celebrities in the past and also appeared in a 2007 reality show with Shaquille O’Neal, ‘Shaq’s Big Challenge.’ It remains to be seen how WWE and Vince McMahon now respond to this new petition.

In February 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that Vince McMahon was under federal investigation for sex trafficking and sexual assault. Janel Grant had filed the lawsuit on January 25, 2024.